Adams County Christian School head coach David King never misses a learning moment.
He’s got plenty to teach this week after his Rebels fell to Oak Forest 35-6 Friday in Amite.
“That loss is on me as a head coach,” King said. “I just didn’t have them ready. But we’re moving on. We’ve dealt with it. Sometimes in football you have to get your teeth kicked in to find out what you are made of. We’ve got good senior leadership, so I feel good we can get back on the right track.”
Scott White led Oak Forest (2-0) with 116 yards on eight carries.
The only ACCS score came off an 80-yard drive which ended with J.J. Claiborne taking it in from four yards out with 5:19 to play in the third quarter.
For ACCS, Coleman Carter completed 11 of 22 passes for 74 yards with one interception. He also rushed for 42 yards.
Jamar Kaho led the Rebels’ ground game with 53 yards on just two carries and was the team’s leading receiver with 42 yards on four receptions.
ACCS (1-1) hostd to Clinton Christian Academy in the MAIS District 3-5A opener Friday at 7 p.m. for Military Appreciation night.
Clinton Christian Academy is coached by Zach Rogel, who played quarterback for King at Trinity before becoming the head coach at Trinity.
Rogel coached Delta Charter’s football team in 2016.
“Zach was as tough as they come, and I’m sure their football team will be the same,” King said. “It’s kind of a funny feeling coaching against one of your boys. But when the whistle sounds we’ll both be doing everything we can to beat the other.”
(0) comments
