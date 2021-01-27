Oak Grove’s Lady Tigers outscored Delta Charter 17-11 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lady Storm 56-50 Thursday in Ferriday.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved up a day because Oak Grove football players who play on their basketball team had scheduled recruiting trips.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but Delta Charter outscored Oak Grove 23-15 in the second quarter to tie the game at 25-25 at halftime.
“We dug ourselves an early hole that was tough to get out of,” said Delta Charter Lady Storm coach Ronald Ellis. “But the girls did battle back.”
Both teams scored 14 points in the third period before Oak Grove scored six more in the final quarter for the win.
Shyvlie Blaney led Delta Charter with 24 points.
Chyann Lee and Tiara Jefferson added eight points each.
Jefferson led the Lady Storm with nine rebounds.
Blaney, Lee and Jolee Dillard grabbed six rebounds each.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Oak Grove 69-54. Trace Miller netted 30 points for the Storm.
“Our top three guards and eighth-graders and ninth-graders,” said Delta Charter coach Geary Crawford. “When they can handle the full court pressure, we do well. It’s just a learning curve.”
Delta Charter’s scheduled contest with St. Frederick on Tuesday was canceled because of positive tests on St. Fred’s basketball teams.
Delta Charter hosts Tensas Friday.
