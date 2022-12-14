What is football culture? What actually goes into building a successful football program?
“We’re going to build a winning brand of football.” It’s the intent of every new coach, but can anybody ever truly give clarity on how that’s done? How do you even define it? Or are these introductory press conference clichés just word salad for new head coaches?
If you don’t believe in establishing a winning culture, might I point you in the direction of Ouachita Christian football?
How is it that a small 1A school in Monroe that doesn’t have sweeping roster changes on an annual basis make four consecutive trips to the Superdome? (There might be a transfer or two like any other school, but the names I write about as freshmen and sophomores are typically in the paper until they graduate as seniors.)
The questions I lay before you were on the tip of the statewide media’s tongue following OCS’ 28-14 state championship victory over Vermilion Catholic Thursday night.
“How?”
I had one media member turn to me after the game and say, “So you just book your hotel the minute the brackets come out to be down here for OCS huh?” Truth be told, that’s exactly what I did. The question was whether or not I would have to add nights to my stay, but hey, booking it early kept me from paying more than $150 for a room. I wish many of you could say the same, as I saw those absurd rates continuously rise for the weekend. But I digress…
Fitzhugh tried to explain what OCS had that many others strive for as best as he could, and really, Landon Graves is the best example of what makes OCS, well, OCS.
Graves, the all-time touchdowns leader in school history that finished with a 28-2 overall record as the starting quarterback, attended OCS’ football camp when he was just 5 years old. He dreamed of wearing that gold helmet, and in his own words, went out with a “bang” against Vermilion Catholic.
But it’s more than investing in kindergarteners with a summer football camp. It’s the continual investment that’s made through father/son retreats, participation in the state fair with special needs students, visits to the veterans home, weekly bible studies and so many other small details that focus on the person even more so than the football player.
“It’s a bunch of stuff that people don’t see,” Graves said. “It’s the coaches that have been here a long time and the stuff they pour into us. That’s the reason we keep doing this. All the team bonding stuff, the one-on-one talks, the retreats, that’s where it comes from.”
The Eagles make it seem rather simple, and for Fitzhugh, I guess it is. Teach your players that God is first and put others above yourself, and the rest sort of falls in line.
“It’s always a blessing to watch our kids love others and grow and get out of their comfort zone because that’s what we have to do if we are going to make a difference in this world,” Fitzhugh said.
And yeah, they develop really good football players too. It always amazes me when I see a player like Tate Hamby flash against St. Frederick in 2021 and watch him absolutely leap off of the field in 2022. He impressed college coaches too, as he garnered an offer from ULM. You can’t take that kind of player development for granted. It doesn’t always work that way. But I feel like it happens every single year for OCS, where you see a young player flash as a freshman or sophomore and come back the following year as a true impact player.
Sometimes it happens over the course of the season. We knew Zach White was a tremendous safety, but when starting tailback Chad Strickland went down with an injury in Week 1, White moved over to that side of the ball and played both ways without missing a beat on defense. And I suppose you can use that word develop again here — White turned out to be quite the tailback. In fact Vermilion Catholic head coach Broc Prejean praised him after the game for just how tenacious he was running the football.
And that’s the other thing that separates OCS from other flashy teams. This is a physical football team that believes in the “out-hit, out-hustle” philosophy that’s drilled into them by the coaching staff. My colleague Aaron Dietrich made the comment that the pads were popping in that state championship affair, and yeah, I’d say they were, especially when Noah Lovelady was flying to the football.
I remember when I played for Vidalia back in the day, when we played against OCS (we don’t have to talk about the scores of those ballgames), the physicality that the Eagles played with always stood out to me as a player. When we played against OCS, we knew to pack a lunch.
So what does it ultimately take to bring a small Division IV school to the state championship game and win two of those four state title showdowns? Is it the team bonding? Is it the player development?
Or is it establishing a physical brand of football that allows a team like OCS to line up against a Class 5A school in Ouachita and not get completely blown off the field?
I tend to think it’s all of the above, and Fitzhugh is one of the best in this state’s history at putting those pieces of the puzzle together. Now with six state championships, Fitzhugh joins an elite group of coaches comprised of J.T. Curtis, Alton “Red” Franklin, Dennis Dunn, James Brown and Don Shows that have won six or more LHSAA state championships in football.
I don’t know how many state championships Fitzhugh will finish with in his coaching career, but I do know this — I’m getting a head start on those New Orleans hotel rooms for the 2023 Division IV State Championship Game right this second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.