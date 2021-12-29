Deja vu all over again.
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to a ballgame.
I brought out my old (all four corners of the top box are torn) Strat-O-Matic (that’s a board game, youngsters) just for old times sake.
But to bring it up to date I shuffled the player’s cards and randomly picked two from each team and discarded them for COVID protocol.
Somehow I just can’t picture Dick Butkus, Mean Joe Greene, Ray Nitchske, Brett Favre, Rocky Bleier (he was shot and wounded by a grenade in Vietnam for goodness sakes), Mike Ditka, Walter Payton, Jack Lambert or Randy White sitting out a game for COVID protocol.
But it’s where we are.
Locally, Ferriday High has taken the brunt of COVID, missing four weeks of practice before the football season, and missing basketball games because of COVID issues.
At one point this school year, Ferriday High had 81 students and teachers out.
I hate that basketball players at Ferriday and Vidalia High missed their entire seasons last year. But after seeing what has transpired “after” the pandemic, I certainly can’t question the decision.
I told Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron that I believe what has transpired this year is proof that they made the right decision last year.
And poor Lisa cannot get a break. Her team was scheduled to play Franklin Parish Tuesday in the Sicily Island Tournament. But Franklin Parish had to pull out because of COVID issues.
I’m just hoping both schools can get through the rest of the season. That may be asking a lot considering the Christmas break, and families gathering together.
And you have to go no further than the New Orleans Saints to see the impact COVID is having on pro sports.
Nearly half the Saints’ assistant coaches were sidelined before Sean Payton missed a game due to COVID.
On Monday night, the Saints were without 20 players due to COVID-19 protocols, and that included quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian, linebacker Demario Davis, safety Malcolm Jenkins, linebacker Kwon Alexander and tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
And it showed. Well, on the offensive side anyway as the Saints lost a pivotal game 20-3 to Miami..
But it’s not just locally.
On Sunday, three more schools announced that they wouldn’t participate in bowl games.
The University of Virginia Cavaliers dropped out of Wednesday’s Wasabi Fenway Bowl due to the number of COVID cases impacting its roster, preventing safe participation.
The Virginia team was supposed to head to Boston on Christmas Day to play the Southern Methodist University Mustangs. But as they prepared for that date, some U.Va. players started showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, U.Va. said in a statement. After those players tested positive for the virus, the rest of the team was tested on Christmas morning — and more players were found to have the virus.
Also Sunday, Military Bowl organizers said the bowl game would be canceled due to a spate of positive coronavirus cases at Boston College, where more than 40 players were unavailable to play.
The Military Bowl, which would have pitted the Boston College Eagles against the East Carolina University Pirates, was scheduled to kick off Monday in Annapolis after a parade and festival. All of the events are now canceled.
Late Sunday, the University of Miami announced that it wouldn’t be able to field a team against Washington State in Friday’s Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
Washington State, which had arrived in El Paso on Sunday before Miami’s announcement, said it still hoped to find an opponent for Friday’s game.
These are just the latest of several bowl games canceled as the omicron variant of the coronavirus overtakes the country. The University of Hawaii said Thursday that its team, the Rainbow Warriors, could not compete against the Memphis Tigers. The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl had been scheduled for Friday.
Also last week, Texas A&M bowed out of the Gator Bowl “due to a combination of COVID-19 issues within the Texas A&M football program, as well as season-ending injuries.”
But the Gator Bowl will go on with Rutgers University invited to replace Texas A&M in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will compete against Wake Forest University.
The College Football Playoff management committee updated its policies last week for the national championship and the Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl, should any team be unable to compete in those games.
During the playoff semifinals, a team that doesn’t have enough players will forfeit and its opponent will advance to the national championship game in Indianapolis. The championship — currently scheduled for Jan. 10 — can be rescheduled as late as Jan. 14. At that point, any team unable to play will forfeit, leaving the other as the national champion.
If neither team can play, the CFP said, “then the game shall be declared ‘no contest’ and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season.”
Can you imagine Nick Saban, who is the ultimate organizer, having to deal with something he can’t completely control?
He has to be tossing and turning all night.
The last team standing may indeed be the last team standing.
Last week, the Southeastern Conference has announced updated policies and parameters for SEC basketball game postponements, cancellations, rescheduling of games and no-contest declarations for the 2021-22 season as the Conference continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19.
The revised policies establish roster minimums for competition and a provision for rescheduling games or declaring games to be no contests.
The policies announced Thursday are a revision of SEC interrupted game procedures announced in August, which called for a contest to be forfeited and a loss assigned to any team unable to participate, and are similar to the policies utilized by the Conference during the 2020-21 season.
“As we have done since the onset of the pandemic, we continue to evaluate our policies and procedures related to COVID-19 based on the most current information,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Circumstances have clearly changed since our interrupted game policy was implemented in August and this updated approach is intended to support healthy, fair and equitable competition.”
An SEC men’s or women’s basketball team will be required to play if it has at least seven scholarship student-athletes and one countable coaching staff member available to participate. The impacted institution has the option to play the game with fewer than the seven players and/or one countable coach, if it elects to do so. Otherwise, upon approval by the Commissioner, the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest.
In addition, if the institution believes there are other compelling circumstances that warrant delay, the institution may request postponement of the contest.
The institution shall be required to present the reasons it believes the game should be postponed, including all relevant data (specifying the total number of players not available to participate due to isolation, quarantine and injury) to the Conference office as soon as practicable in advance of the contest.
The final determination to postpone a contest shall be made by the Commissioner, or his/her designee.
If a contest is postponed, efforts will be made to reschedule the game. If a contest cannot be rescheduled, the Commissioner shall cancel the contest and it will be recorded as a no contest.
Per NCAA Playing Rule 2, Section 1, Art. 1, a minimum of two game officials must be available in order to conduct a contest. If less than two officials are available, the game will be postponed in accordance with the policies above.
Whatever happened to “we’ll just line up and see what happens?” Now it’s “we hope to line up and see what happens?”
A day doesn’t seem to go by where the crawl line at the bottom of an ESPN broadcast is mentioning someone else out due to COVID.
Never mind only the strong survive. At this rate only the healthy survive.
I think I need to repair the corners of my Strat-o-Matic football game. It may be the only sports going on at this rate.
