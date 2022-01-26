Ouachita Christian’s boys jumped out to a big lead over Delta Charter in Ferriday Friday, and held off a Storm second half rally to post a 68-63 win.
The Eagles, 4-10, won their second straight game after dropping three straight.
Delta Charter led OCS 22-17 after one period, but the Eagles outscored the Storm 20-6 in the second quarter for a 37-28 advantage, and led 53-42 going into the final period.
Delta Charter outscored OCS 21-15 in the final period, but the Eagles held on for the win.
OCS sophomore Ryder Bentley led the Eagles with 26 points. Tate Hammy added 14 and Casey Cobb 13.
Delta Charter was led by Amorian Grey with 17 and Amir Cooper with 15.
The Lady Eagles, the defending Division IV state champion, had no trouble with Delta Charter, outscoring the Lady Storm
The Lady Eagles improved to 19-3 and 3-1 in District 2-1A.
Avery Hopkins led Ouachita Christian with 17 points. Andi Grace Melton added 14.
Roniya Ellis led DCS with 13.
“Our girls played pretty well,” said OCS head coach Stan Humphries. “We’re just trying to keep things going. We’ve played some big-time schools and in some big tournaments. We lost three starters, but we have eight seniors an a lot of veteran players. I feel good about where we are at. We got to play a lot of people against Delta Charter and that’s big for the younger girls. We have had to cancel a number of junior varsity games because of COVID, so to get them some of that Friday Night Lights experience is good for them.”
Delta Charter’s boys, 9-11, are ranked No. 10 in Class 1A power rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.