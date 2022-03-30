Ouachita Parish athletes sure know how to bring out the big guns for powerlifting events, eh?
The area shined at this past weekend’s event, which saw the West Monroe boys and girls powerlifting teams capture Division I State Championships while others across the parish thrived in individual competition.
Folks often complain about the lack of state championship events that are held in our region, and rightfully so, but Monroe played host to the fastest growing sport under the LHSAA umbrella this past weekend. In Class 5A alone, there are now 40 schools competing in powerlifting. In 2014, there were 80 powerlifting teams in all classifications. Now it’s doubled with 162, according to Denham Springs’ Joe Ryan, who serves as the president of the powerlifting coaches association. Not bad for a sport that was sanctioned under the LHSAA just a decade ago.
It’s a beautiful thing to see 1,889 high school competitors at the regional level, which was the most ever, transform into 1,030 total lifters at the state meet this past weekend. In other words, it was the state’s biggest powerlifting event yet.
And West Monroe had the most success on the state meet floor. Obie Sims’ girls group placed first with 31 points, edging out Pineville and Covington in a tight race.
Senior Kaylee Bonner and juniors Karson Oliver and Kase Sketoe each placed first with impressive totals. Competing in the 220-pound weight class, Bonner impressed with a 1,105 total that featured a 440-pound squat and 435-pound dead lift. Sophomore Kamaria Evans placed right behind her with a 940-pound total to take second place.
Oliver’s first place finish came in the 220-plus weight class, where she too had a 1,105 total. That featured a 500-pound squat and 350-pound dead lift. And Sketoe’s finish came in the 148-pound weight class, where she squatted 360 pound and dead lifted 335 pounds en route to an 890 total.
Wossman senior lifter Brinessia Hargrove took second place in the 220-pound weight class with a 940 total. Hargrove squatted 380 pounds and dead lifted 370.
On the boys side, West Monroe’s 36 was good enough to capture the school’s 34th state championship in powerlifting (20th in boys and 14th in girls). Seniors Jackson McDonald, Mase Many and Hunter Whitlock along with junior Noah Norman produced some impressive finishes to keep the West Monroe dynasty thriving on Saturday.
Norman captured first in the 165-pound division with a 510-pound squat, 345-pound bench press and 570-pound dead lift for a 1,425 total. Jackson also claimed first for the Rebels in the 181-pound division with a 585-pound squat, 320-pound bench press and 600-pound deadlift (1,505 total).
Many and Whitlock finished second in the 242-pound and 275-pound weight classes, respectively. Many produced a 675-pound squat, 410-pound bench press and 540-pound dead lift (1,625 total), while Whitlock squatted 675 pounds, benched 395 pounds and dead lifted 475 pounds (1,545 total).
Ouachita freshman Hunter Wright placed second in the 114-pound division with a 325-pound squat and 334-pound bench press, totaling 840.
Claiborne Christian’s Peyton Owens claimed first among super heavyweights in Division V.
In one of the fastest growing sports under the LHSAA umbrella, our area has proven it can more than hang with the rest of the elite in the state. To all who made this event such a success — in terms of hosting and actual competition — hats off to you for a job well done, again.
