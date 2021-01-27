Mason Ozburn's first season as Delta Charter baseball coach is one for the books.
An unfinished book, that is.
Ozburn was set to assist Clay McGuffie, who was named Delta Charter head baseball coach last July, leaving Harrisonburg High.
McGuffie resigned in December because of family issues.
Ozburn was coaching junior high and high school before Buddy Brown stepped up to assist him with the baseball team.
Ozburn had to also rework his baseball schedule. He also was preparing for the arrival of he and wife Lacey's first child, which was expected around the time of his own baseball tournament last March.
Taegan May Ozburn arrived March 12 at around 4 a.m. at six pounds, seven ounces.
Ozburn was able to return to the baseball field that Saturday for two games of his tournament.
"I cannot say enough about how the parents and the kids have stepped up," Ozburn said.
Ozburn was glad to be able to be on the field for what would become the last game of the season for state schools because of COVID-19.
"I hated it," Ozburn said. "Especially for the seniors. I thought we were coming together at that time."
Which is one reason Ozburn has scheduled more games than usual.
"The parents told me they would play seven days a week," Ozburn said.
Two years ago, the Storm went 7-16, defeating Block 13-1 in the first round before falling to eventual state runner-up Kentwood 10-0 in the regionals.
Ozburn will be counting on seniors Zac Clayton, Eli Brown and Drew Brown, juniors Jared Barron, Preston Higgins, Chase McGraw and Peyten Roberts.
Roberts will be unable to catch after suffering an injury in football.
"We're hoping he can help us down the road in other areas," Ozburn said.
Sophomores are Blake Grayson and Morgan Hawn.
"I've got 18 players and I expect them all to compete," Ozburn said.
"All positions are open."
