Mason Ozburn can’t wait to take the field for the first time as Delta Charter’s baseball head coach.
“I’m excited,” Ozburn said. “Now if it would only quit raining.”
Ozburn, the All-Parish Player of the Year his sophomore and junior seasons at Vidalia High, has been an assistant coach for Delta Charter since 2014.
Delta Charter lost in the Class A championship game two years ago, but lost several starters from that team.
With several new starters, the Storm went 7-16, defeating Block 13-1 in the first round before falling to eventual state runner-up Kentwood 10-0 in the regionals.
Ozburn is excited about his senior leadership in his first season as head coach.
Chandler Harrison, Cole McGivaren, Landon Davis and Kavarius Whitehead are the Storm seniors.
“They are all very good leaders,” Ozburn said. “Chandler was a great leader for the football team and I expect that to carry over.
McGivaren led Delta Charter with a .390 batting average with 16 RBIs, seven doubles and one home run.
Davis batted .306 and had a 5.05 earned run average, leading the team with 41 strikeouts.
Pitcher Preston Higgins did not register a win or loss, but had a 1.03 earned run average and struck out 40 batters.
“I’m excited about our pitchers,” Ozburn said. “They are all stronger and throwing the ball a lot harder.”
Ozburn is eager to get his team on the playing field for an extended time.
“We’re going to be throwing a lot of new things at them,” Ozburn said. “We’ve had teams put pressure on us before, but we’re looking to put pressure on other teams this year.”
Delta Charter’s hits the road for its first five games before hosting a tournament on March 12-14.
“That’s the trouble being a small school, it’s tough getting home games,” Ozburn said. “But we do have games at ACCS and Cathedral which is close to home.”
