Delta Charter opened its home schedule on a positive note with a 12-2 win over LaSalle Monday.
The Storm had 11 hits in the contest.
The win was the first for first-year Delta Charter coach Mason Ozburn.
"The first can be the toughest," Ozburn said. "It was special being at home, seeing a lot of good things on the field and getting everybody some playing time."
Zach Clayton and Blake Grayson doubled and singled for Delta Charter.
Cole McGivaren doubled, while Drew Brown and Chandler Harrison both singled.
Preston Higgins pitched four innings, striking out four.
Drew Brown got the save for the Storm.
Delta Charter dropped a pair of gams at Grant Thursday.
The Storm fell to Grant 6-1 and to Jena by a 6-1 score.
The Storm collected three hits and committed three errors.
Harrison and Drew Brown both had hits
McGivaren walked twice.
The Storm collected six hits against Jena.
Chandler Harrison had two hits.
The Storm fell to Grace Christian 12-2 on Saturday.
Delta Charter was held to three hits by Ethan Devaney.
The Storm committed seven errors.
Eli Brown and Landon Davis allowed seven Grace Christian hits.
"I saw a lot of good things," Ozburn said. "I was debating over my pitching staff because you are limited to pitches and we had a doubleheader and a single game the next day. But Preston Higgins, Cole McGivaren and Drew Brown all did great jobs. I was pleased, but we still have some things to fix."
Delta Charter plays McKinley, St. Augustine and L.W. Higgins at the Hurricane Tournament in New Orleans this weekend.
