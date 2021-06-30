Mason Ozburn resigned as head baseball coach at Delta Charter School last week as his family is moving to St. Francisville.
Ozburn was planning to continue working at Delta Charter, but was offered a job as head baseball coach and assistant football coach at West Feliciana Middle School.
“Delta Charter gave me my first teaching and coaching job,” said Ozburn, who assisted Jarrett Hoffpauir and Mitch Ashmore before becoming head coach. “It is tough leaving those kids, and I am very appreciative for that opportunity.”
West Feliciana is building a new elementary school, putting in turf at its football stadium, and has plans for a new gym.
“I didn’t expect to get a job that soon, but I am grateful for this opportunity,” Ozburn said. “It’s something I could not pass up. They are very committed to academics and athletics.”
Ozburn had his first season as head baseball coach at Delta Charter cut short last year by COVID-19.
The Storm came up just short of the state tournament this past season, falling to Slaughter Community Charter 10-6 in the Class A quarterfinals.
The Storm received a first-round bye before blanking East Iberville 10-0 in the second round.
Delta Charter finished its season at 9-13.
Delta Charter high school principal Jimmy Comeaux said he has gotten a few inquires about the job, posting an ad seeking a head baseball and assistant football coach for the school.
“We appreciate everything Mason did for us,” Comeaux said. “He would do anything that needed to be done for us and we wish him the best of luck.”
Ozburn a former two-time All-Parish Player of the Year in baseball at Vidalia, also assisted with the Delta Charter football team in the past.
West Feliciana’s varsity baseball team lost to Lutcher in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
