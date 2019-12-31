When Mason Ozburn broke his foot in his senior year of 2010 at Vidalia High playing pick-up basketball, he was only able to play one regular season game and one playoff game after being All-Parish Player of the Year his sophomore and junior seasons.
"That made me stay away from the game for a while," Ozburn said. "I just followed football. It was tough sitting and watching my teammates most of the year. And I was hoping to have a chance to play at the next level. It was all bittersweet."
When Ozburn was asked by Jarrett Hoffpauir to be his assistant coach at Delta Charter in 2014, the baseball bug bit back.
"It brought it all back," Ozburn said. "One thing that injury did teach me was perseverance."
Ozburn served as an assistant coach for Mitch Ashmore last season when Ashmore was asked to fill in after Hoffpauir went to Presbyterian Christian in Hattiesburg.
Ozburn was set to assist Clay McGuffie, who was named Delta Charter head baseball coach in July, leaving Harrisonburg High.
McGuffie resigned last month because of family issues.
"Mason will do well," said Delta Charter School high school principal Jimmy Comeaux. "He works hard and he will make sure his players are ready. Our baseball program is in great shape with Mason."
Ozsburn batted .311 his junior year at Vidalia and had four home runs to earn the 2009 Player of the Year Award, one year after winning the 2008 Player of the Year Award. He finished 8-6 on the mound for the Vikings and had a 3.91 earned run average. He had 92 strikeouts over 58 innings.
And he has continued to carry the perseverance which now has him serving as head baseball coach at DCS.
" I want to do well and I know I can handle it," Ozburn said. "I'm excited to see what we can do. Jarrett taught me so much from the college and pro level and he has such a great understanding of the game. Mitch brought more old school and I was able to take a lot from that so I think I got the best of both worlds."
Delta Charter lost in the Class A championship game two years ago, but lost several starters from that team.
With several new starters, the Storm went 7-16, defeating Block 13-1 in the first round before falling to eventual state runner-up Kentwood 10-0 in the regionals.
"I'm anxious to get out there with my guys," Hoffpauir said. "I had a couple wanting to swing the bat. I told them to get out there."
Ozburn is planning his schedule to get his players as much practice time as possible.
"We have a lot of guys who are multi-sport athletes, so I have limited time," he said. "I want to put us in best situation to win. "I want to help turn these young guys into fine young men when they leave here."
Comeaux said he is still seeking an assistant coach for Ozburn.
Until then Ozburn is putting in his game plan.
"I believe in aggressiveness," he said. "I like putting pressure on people. When we were just beginning, we had a lot of pressure on us. Now we can put pressure on other people."
