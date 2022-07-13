The Panola Woods 4-Ball Tournament will be held this weekend at Panola Woods.
“We’re expecting a full field of 72, and we’re hoping the temperatures cool off a little bit,” said Panola Woods President Mike O’Neal.
Last year, Kyle Wells and Dante Caldera of Zachary overcame wet conditions to win the tournament with a 94.
Wells and Caldera won their first 4-ball in 2016 and finished second in 2016. They finished second in 2017 and 2018, missing the last two years.
Saturday’s play was cut to nine holes because of storms.
Wells and Caldera and Brad Jackson and Wendell Atkins, also from Zachary, were tied for first after Saturday’s play at 29.
The team of Jay Saunders and Trampus Butler and Rickye Salter from around St.Francisville and Peyton Underwood tied for second at 96.
Jackson and Atkins placed fourth at 97.
Finishing at 99 were the teams of Michael Carrol and Alex Malmay and Jordan Farmer and Jay Lesley.
Randy Bailey and Dusty Green fired a 100. The teams of Donnie Chatelain and Blaine Lindsly and Casey Ham and Tee Cotton came in at 102.
Bryan and Steve Nugent finished at 104.
Taking top honors in the first flight was the team of reigning Panola Woods club champion Cliff McGlothin and Jarrett Watson at 103.
Larry David and David Hutto were second at 104, while the teams of Richard Criswell and Dale Cagnolatti and Scott Southall and Jeff Calloway were third at 105.
Keith Dallalio and Jeremy Wood won the second flight at 100.
Gary Farmer and Mitch Ashmore were second at 109, while the teams of Rickey Campbell and Craig Berteau and Bubba Kaiser and Billy Ulmer and Jeff Anderson and Joe Willis tied for third at 110.
Jeff Russel and Mike McMullen won the third flight at 144.
Tying for top spot in the fourth flight at 155 were the teams of Ryan Crum and Noah Wilson and Mike and Chris O’Neal.
Mike and Lance Smith won the fifth flight at 153.
Closest to the hole winners included Alex Malmay on No. 3, just inches from a hole in one to win a vehicle. Brad Jackson was also closest on No. 3. Jeff Anderson and Ricky Salter were closest on No. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.