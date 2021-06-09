Panola Woods will host its annual Fuss n Cuss Couples Tournament this weekend with no restrictions.
The couples scramble begins Friday.
“We’re expecting 30-to-35 couples coming from different places such as Ville Platte and Monroe,” said Panola Woods Chairman Mike O’Neal. “We usually have it in April, but the gnats are so bad we moved it to June.”
Last year, Richard Criswell and Haley Gray birdied the first playoff hole to win the 2020 Fuss n Cuss with a 129.
Criswell and Gray shot a second-day 63 to tie first-day leaders Pat and Cathy Hinson.
Jesse Whitehead and Jennifer Harp finished third at 132.
Terry and Trina Andrews also shot a 132.
Finishing at 134 was Brian Hinson and Caitlyn Ballard.
Craig and Angela Jackson won the first flight at 136.
Ricky and Vicki Campbell were second at 140, while Kimbo and Cheryl Gibbons were third at 141.
Erine and Jody Davis won the second flight at 143.
O’Neal said Panola will host its first Family Tournament in June 19, a two-person scramble with each team consisting of golfers who are related.
“We believe this is going to be a lot of fun” O’Neal said.
The annual club championship will be held July 16-17.
“This is going to be our 30th annual tournament and we’re expecting a big crowd and full field,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal said he is appreciative of club members who helped keep Panola Woods going through the pandemic.
“We made money off of renting rooms through meetings, card games and weddings,” O’Neal said. “It was a tough time, but we’re wide open now. We’ve got food in the clubhouse now and the bar is open. We do not have any restrictions”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.