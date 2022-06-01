Panola hosts Memorial Tournament By Joey Martin Jun 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The team of John Rife, Wayne Miley, Rick Osbourne, Jonathan Gower and Eric Wike shot a 59 to capture the 2022 Panola Woods Memorial Day Tournament Monday at Panola Woods.Finishing second at 61 was the team of Jared Hedrick, Ben Moffett, Tanner Martin and Kyle Bradley.Placing third, also with a 61, was Pat and Cathy Hinson, Dennis Cooper and Cliff McGlothin. The annual Fall Fuss-N-Cuss will be held June 11-12 at Panola Woods.Registration is $280 per couple which includes cart, lunch and cocktail party for both days. Dinner on Saturday night after cocktail party and practice round. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Winter Quarters temporarily opens May 27, 2022 Winter Quarters State Historic Stite in Newellton will open to visitors for one week beginni… Read more VCG May 19, 2022 TEVAH CARDNEAUX, left, a member of the Adams County Master Gardeners, met with the Vidalia G… Read more Ferriday Masonic Awards May 19, 2022 FERRIDAY MASONIC Lodge #390 recognized Delta Charter students, center from left, Clay Robers… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Ouachita hires Hannah as defensive coordinatorPlayer of the Year: Sterlington's Taylor leads team in circle and at plateSad to see Natchez DYB in current stateCoach of the Year: Daigle steadies rocky ship for Lady RebelsWinter Quarters temporarily opensPitcher of the Year: Nichols maintains success inside the circleSchool bus drivers want $3k pay raiseFerriday employees paid $2,500 bonusMarchman testimony: Chief judge exhibits biasObituaries published May 25, 2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)Hawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championship (1)
