The team of John Rife, Wayne Miley, Rick Osbourne, Jonathan Gower and Eric Wike shot a 59 to capture the 2022 Panola Woods Memorial Day Tournament Monday at Panola Woods.

Finishing second at 61 was the team of Jared Hedrick, Ben Moffett, Tanner Martin and Kyle Bradley.

Placing third, also with a 61, was Pat and Cathy Hinson, Dennis Cooper and Cliff McGlothin.

The annual Fall Fuss-N-Cuss will be held June 11-12 at Panola Woods.

Registration is $280 per couple which includes cart, lunch and cocktail party for both days. Dinner on Saturday night after cocktail party and practice round.

