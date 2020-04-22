Panola Woods Country Club president Mike O'Neal is hoping to hold a tournament at the Ferriday golf course in May, but knows that may be too optimistic at this time.
"It's just kind of a waiting thing," O'Neal said. "It's just a bad situation right now."
Panola Woods had to cancel the Early Bird Scramble on March 21 and the Masters Pro-Am on April 11 because of the coronavirus.
The Delta Charter Fundraiser and Scramble on March 19 and the Panola Woods Fuss n Cuss Couples Tournament scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed.
The Panola Woods Start of the Summer Crawfish Tournament is scheduled for May 16, while the Memorial Day Scramble is set for May 25.
The Club Championship is slated for June 13-14.
O'Neal said the course is open, but the building is locked down and no customers are allowed inside.
"We're sanitizing the golf carts all the time," he said. "And there's only one cart allowed for one person. That has not been a problem, although we had a group from Tallulah come down and we ran out of carts. But that has not been a common problem."
O'Neal said a wedding that has been planned for year at the country club was postponed. And no one has been able to come in and play bridge or cards.
"We are not able to have people socialize at the bar," he said. "And we're only selling take-out stuff. We have someone outside handing out cart keys and selling canned drinks and chips. We only sell things that are sealed up."
O'Neal said the virus has had an impact on finances.
"We're hoping to get some tournaments rolling," he said. "At least we have membership dues coming in. We're certainly not as bad off as some people. These are tough times."
