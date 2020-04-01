Panola Woods Country Club Golf Course shut down this week after a golfer was exposed to the Coronavirus.
“We certainly want people to enjoy the course, but at the same time we have to look out for the safety of our members,” said Panola Woods Country Club President Mike O’Neal.
The course had been open before this week.
“The governor had okayed outdoor activities, and I have been talking to other golf courses,” O’Neal said. “We had to abide by the rules. No one was allowed to pull a pin, no raking and no ball washing. We were sanitizing the carts and the doors.”
O’Neal said the board will meet at the end of the week to discuss future operations.
“We’re just going to take it week by week,” he said.
