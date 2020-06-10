The Panola Woods Country Club Carolyn Marshall Men’s Championship Golf Tournament has been moved to August 1-2.
The tournament was scheduled for this weekend, but was postponed because of the coronavirus.
“We believe things will open up much more by then and golfers will be more comfortable and able to enjoy themselves more,” said Panola Woods president Mike O’Neal.
Louisiana moved into Phase 2 last week.
Last year, Jordan Farmer shot a 68 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday to capture the title with a 141.
Jeremy Wood finished second with a 147, while Keith Dallalio was third with a 152 to earn the Senior Club Champion title.
Richard Criswell and Shane Young finished at 155, followed by Mitch Ashmore at 157.
Tom Bryant came in at 158, while Craig Jackson shot a 161.
Larry Wagoner captured the first flight with a 163,
Mike Cook finished at 167, while Brian Hinson placed third with a 168.
Rouding out the first flight were Mike McCullen at 170, John Rife at 172, Jerry Johns at 173 and Tim Ford at 174. Taking top honors in the second flight was Jerry Johns at 173, followed by John Burnham at 176 and Mike O’Neal at 177.
The tournament is named for retired longtime Panola Woods employee Carolyn Marshall.
