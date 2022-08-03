Cliff McGlothin hopes to repeat this weekend after capturing his first Carolyn Marshall Men’s Club Championship at Panola Woods last year, finishing at 150 with a 73 on Saturday and 743 on Sunday.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was 18 years old,” McGlothin said after winning last year’s tournament. “I’ve played in this tournament for 20-something years, and to finally win it is awesome.”
McGlothin has been unable to play a lot of golf this year after having ankle surgery and being out for 10 weeks.
“It’s definitely affected my game,” he said. “But I played every day in July to get ready.”
The annual men’s championship is named in honor of Marshall, who began working at Panola Woods two years after it opened in 1971 part-time as a bookkeeper.
Marshall became full-time in the late 1980s and took on more responsibilities as co-manager, such as bookings, overseeing tournaments and managing other areas.
“It feels good to go into the tournament as defending champion,” McGlothin said. “I’m just going to take it one hole at a time, not go for the pin every time. I’m going out to put the ball on the greens, an make my putts.”
McGlothin led Keith Dallalio by one stroke going into the final round last year.
“I made 16 pars on Saturday, and was just trying to continue making pars on Sunday,” McGlothin said. “I was trying to keep it in the fairways and on the greens. I wasn’t having any trouble until I got to 18.”
McGlothin tripled bogeyed 18, but so did Dallalio, who finished in a tie for second at 151.
Also shooting a 151 and finishing one stroke back last year was 12-time champion Mitch Ashmore.
Richard Criswell, who has won five championships, shot a 152.
Shane Young, who won the tournament in 2017, finished at 155.
Pat Hinson had the best Sunday score with a 72 after shooting an 84 on Saturday to finish at 156.
Pat’s son, Brian Hinson, came in at 157.
Trey Corbett shot a 159.
Glen Carroll is the Super Senior Champion at 161.
Wayne Miley, 82, finished at 164, becoming the second golfer to shoot his age or under at Panola Woods along with Dr. Claude Current, who shot his age, 82, in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.