Faircloth Drive turned into Electric Avenue Friday night at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium as the atmosphere for the Vidalia-Ferriday contest was off the charts.
A standing room only crowd which almost did not have enough standing room kept the atmosphere fever pitch through the thrilling contest that seemed to have almost everything.
For the record, Ferriday won an exciting back and forth battle 28-24. Anyone who witnessed this battle was a winner as both teams left everything out in the field in a game that was not decided until 46 seconds remained in the contest.
There were 29 penalties called in the game, and anyone looking at that may have thought things got out of hand. Not even close. It was a clean game on both sides.
The only thing out of hand was an officiating crew throwing too much laundry, and more worried about getting to their car the entire fourth quarter than the game itself.
There’s an old saying you can call holding in every play. It seems the line judge did his best to follow the saying with more than normal holding calls.
I understand the shortage of officials, and I would not be a referee for anything.
I appreciate the guys who wear the stripes Thursday and Friday nights. Some are doing it both nights, and that’s very taxing on a few.
All that being said, the guys out there need to know what they are doing, and remain as professional as they can.
It was a flagfest that almost took away from a really great game.
Ferriday had 15 penalties for 155 yards, while Vidalia was flagged 12 times for 85 yards.
And none of it was because of extracurricular play.
These coaches have invested quite a bit into their players and jobs, Poor officiating can definitely affect the outcome of a game.
I saw that when Ferriday hosted Peabody.
Vidalia head coach Mike Norris was ejected with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter Friday night after the Vikings’ third sideline warning of the contest.
Rules are rules, and the head coach has to be ejected no matter who is involved in the sideline infraction from the team.
But I’ve been to some intense rivalry games where the officials understood the emotions and were able to maintain their sidelines with a warning and one flag, showing tolerance the rest of the way unless it gets to the point where the coaches and teams refuse to heed warning.
But to have a head coach ejected from a game of this magnitude because an official who seemed to be interested in verbally sparring with the Viking sideline could not control his own emotions is not acceptable.
There was another incident where Ferriday coaches, and the Ferriday crowd went into an uproar when they felt a Vidalia player on a punt had the football touch him before it was downed by Ferriday.
Officials huddled at midfield. Ferriday coaches were screaming from the sideline before the head official pulls out his flag and throws it right towards them in what looked a bit taunting.
The official could have easily walked over and discussed what they were doing, and kept his flag in his pocket.
But back to the game.
Ferriday and Vidalia put on quite a show Friday night
They will both be underdogs against Mangham and Oak Grove.
Pivotal contests for both teams will be against General Trass, the defending district champion.
Ferriday hosts General Trass Thursday, while plays at General Trass on October 21.
Of course. Vidalia cannot slip up in winnable games against Rayville and Madison.
And Ferriday has to take care of business against Rayville after defeating Madison earlier.
Vidalia and Ferriday will have no chance to meeting in the playoffs after Vidalia was placed in Division II in non-select, while Ferriday is Division I.
There’s still a lot of football yet to play. And Faircloth Drive and Fred Butcher Way should be just as electric for remaining home games.
Both football teams deserve the same type atmosphere we had Friday in Vidalia the rest of the way.
