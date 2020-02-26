District 6B champion Monterey High received the No. 8 seed in Class B boys playoff action and will be hosting No. 22 Oak Hill Friday in Harrisonburg.
Tip-off is 6 p.m.
Monterey and Oak Hill compete in District 6B. The Wolves defeated the Rams 43-41 in Oak Hill and 65-23 in Monterey in the final game of the season.
“It’s a good thing that we are familiar with them and have had some success,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “it’s bad because it’s hard to beat a good team three times.”
Oak Hill, 8-22, defeated University during the regular season.
“They have nothing to lose,” Richard said. “They are going to come out throwing haymakers. They are going to let it fly. We just have to play our basketball, and play well early.”
Monterey, 23-4, has won its last 11 straight games.
“We’re playing well and I believe this is the best opportunity we’ve had in a while,” Richard said.
The Monterey-Oak Hill winner will face the winner of No. 10 Singer and No. 23 Stanley.
Monterey will be the host team if the Wolves win Friday.
Ferriday, 11-11. seeded No. 20, visits No. 13 East Feliciana (17-12) Friday.
“We can compete,” said Ferriday coach George Barnes. “We just have to stay focused and pay attention to what we are doing. We have to do the little things and can’t have any mental lapses. It’s going to take crashing the boards and minimizing mistakes.”
The winner of the Ferriday-East Feliciana game faces the winner of the Lakeview-Morris Jeff Community game.
Delta Charter, ranked No, 21, plays at No. 12 West St. John. The Rams are 12-18.
The Storm are 6-15, while West St. John is 12-18.
“I told the guys to start thinking about winning now and nothing else,” said Delta Charter coach Geary Crawford. “It’s not a light switch you turn on on game day. We need a positive approach. If we play how we are capable, we can win this game.”
The winner of the Delta Charter-West St. John game faces the winner of No. 5 Oak Grove an No. 28 Basile.
No. 25 Sicily Island plays at No. 8 White Castle in Class 1A.
No. 4 Tensas hosts No. 29 Magnolia School of Excellence in Class 1A.
No. 18 Block plays at No. 15 Centerville in Class 1A.
Vidalia did not make the playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The Vikings finished at No. 39 with a 7-16 record.
