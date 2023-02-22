Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 69F. S winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Ferriday High’s boys host Homer in a first-round playoff game, while Vidalia and Monterey will be making road trips.
The Trojans, No. 13 in Division IV, host No. 20 Homer Friday at 6 p.m.
Admission is $10.
Vidalia, No. 28, visits No. 5 Rayville Friday.
Ferriday High started out its season 2-4.
The Trojans finished the season with three straight wins.
“We have a whole different personality,” said Ferriday coach Shawn Davis, who lost players during the season to discipline and grades. “We are more disciplined and basketball savvy. We had some young guys step up quicker than I thought they would.”
Homer is 9-7 on the season, having two games cancelled.
The Pelicans finished 8-4 in district, winning six of their last eight games.
“We’re excited to have a home game, and the community is excited,” Davis said. “One of our goals was to have a home playoff game. Another is to make it to the second round, and that’s where we are.”
Vidalia got the last spot in Division III non-select. The top four teams received byes.
Rayville, 20-12, defeated Vidalia (8-16) 63-54 in the final regular season game for the Hornets.
“If we come out focused, cut down on our turnovers and make free throws, we came make a game of it,” said Vidalia head coach Damus Smith. “We have go be in the right frame of mind. That’s left up to us.”
Monterey, the No. 28 team in Division V non-select, travels to No. 5 Lacassine.
Monterey swept Harrisonburg Thursday and Friday to get the final spot in Division V.
“We’re in, that’s the main thing,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “It took everything we had to get in.”
Monterey defeated Lacassine 39-36 two years ago in a first round game when the Wolves were No, 16 and Lacassine was No. 36.
That game was played in Vidalia because Monterey’s old gym did not have enough seating. Ethan Clark hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining to give the Wolves the win.
“We are very familiar with them,” Richard said. “We’re going down there to give it a go and give it our best shot.”
The winner of the Monterey-Lacassine game faces the winner of Calvin-Stanley on Tuesday.
