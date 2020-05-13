Concordia Parish football coaches are eager to get back to their jobs, expecting several changes when and if the season kicks off.

Vidalia first-year head football coach Michael Norris said if one of those changes is not allowing fans in the stands it would hurt the football program financially and hurt the community.

"Our kids would be eating a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches," he said. "We have fundraisers, but our biggest income comes from the gate. It would not be the same without fans. I think our community needs that more now than ever."

Norris said having an empty stadium is not what high school football is about.

"Sure, the kids will still play hard, but it will be different," Norris said. "And I don't understand how you can have all these people up in Wal-Mart, but not at a game."

Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith said missing out on gate revenue will hurt the program.

"It takes a $1,000 per bus to travel," Smith said. "We have to have that revenue."

Smith said football games at Melz Field would not be the same without fans.

"It wouldn't be the same game," he said.

Ferriday will go into the season as the defending Class 2A state champs.

"Everybody is ready to go to work," Smith said. "The players not being there every day has been the toughest part. We were looking to build on how we left off last year. This sort of derailed us. We'll just have to hit the reset button.

Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler said he's waiting impatiently to hear new about the upcoming season.

Wheeler said he has mixed feelings about about limiting fans.

"I want to play and if I asked the kids they would definitely say they want to play," Wheeler said. "It would definitely be a change if we had limited or no fans. We have great fans at Delta Charter and in the whole community. Tailgaiting is a big part of our Friday nights. I think we could fix something up where fans could watch from their cars or that kind of deal."

Delta Charter's parking area is behind the east end zone.

Wheeler said the main thing is being able to play.

"I don't know what I would do with a year without football," Wheeler said. "Some football will be better than none."