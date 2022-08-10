Parish football practices heat up By Joey Martin Aug 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chris Brooks of Vidalia makes a catch on a low throw. By Joey Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parish football teams are getting into the full swing of practice, with scrimmages scheduled for the end of next week.Vidalia will travel to Devillle to scrimmage Buckeye and LaSalle on August 19.The Vikings will play Buckeye during the regular season, facing the Panthers at home on September 22. That game is on a Thursday night because of a shortage of football officials. Vidalia will host its annual jamboree on August 27.Beekman Charter and Tensas High will compete in the jamboree.Block and Sicily Island will not play in a jamboree this year, while Ferriday is going to the Menard Jamboree.Vidalia had to move two other games to Thursday nights because of the official shortage.The away game at Mangham will be played Thursday, October 6.The final regular season game against Oak Grove will be played in Vidalia on November 3.Vidalia’s game at Block on September 16 could possibly be moved up one dayFerriday will travel to Baton Rouge on August 19 to scrimmage Capitol High and Collegiate Baton Rouge, which opened as a school in 2017.Ferriday High began contact drills last week.“The guys were prepared for it and did a good job,” said Ferriday coach Cleothis Cummings “We’re still working on fundamentals and discipline.” Ferriday will be part of a three-way scrimmage at Capitol High in Baton Rouge on August 19.The Trojans will scrimmage Capitol and Collegiate Baton Rouge, which opened in 2017 in East Baton Rouge serving grades 9-12. Each year since its founding, Collegiate Baton Rouge has ranked No. 1 in growth across all open enrollment public high schools in Baton Rouge.Ferriday will compete in the Menard Jamboree on August 26 in Alexandria.The Trojans will play Glenbrook Academy and Rosepine.Delta Charter will host Beekman Charter in a scrimmage on August 19.The Storm will play Ringgold in a jamboree August 26 at Delhi Charter. Delta Charter’s October 28 home game against Delhi Charter will be played on Thursday, October 27 because of shortage of officials.Cathedral High will compete in the Triple County Jamboree on Thursday.The Green Wave will face Leake Academy at 5:30 p.m. and Pillow two games later. Each limited contest will have a running clock.Cathedral opens its season on August 19 at Madison-Ridgeland.Adams County Christian School will be in the Parklane Jamboree Thursday. 