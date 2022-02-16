Ferriday, Delta Charter and Monterey girls will begin playoff action Thursday in hopes of reaching Hammond next month.
Ferriday High is ranked No. 15 in Class 2A and will host No. 18 Port Allen Thursday. The game will be played at Ferriday Junior High.
“We’re excited about playing at home,” said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron. “We’ve had some good practices and are really looking forward to the playoffs.”
The Lady Trojans, 14-6, have won six of their last seven games.
“We just have to stay on course and take care of business,” Abron said. “Our goal all year is to get out of the gate fast, which is something we certainly want to do Thursday.”
Port Allen, 9-13, has lost five of its last six games.
“The have a good big girls and a good guard, and their offense goes through them,” Abron said. “We will be using our press to put pressure on them.”
The Ferriday-Port Allen winner will travel to the winner of No. 2 Lakeview and No. 31 Pickering.
Delta Charter’s girls will host Logansport Thursday at 6 p.m. in a Class 1A playoff contest.
The Lady Storm finished as the No. 14 seed in 1A, while Logansport is No. 19 in the Class 1A power rankings.
“The girls are excited about the playoffs,” said Lady Storm coach Ronald Ellis. “We have to go out and play ball. Our defense has been really good, and we have to keep that upd in the playoffs.”
The winner of the Delta Charter-Logansport game will travel to No. 3 White Castled, which received a first round bye.
Monterey, 15-10, are the 20 seed in Class B. The Wolves will travel to Logansport to take on a Stanley team that is 14-12 and the No. 13 seed.
“It’s going to be a challenge, but there’s no pressure on us,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “Our girls are always going to be competitive and play hard, At least this year we will get practices in. Last year we had the ice storm and were not able to practice before our playoff game.”
The Monterey-Stanley winner travels to No. 4 Midland, which received a bye.
Monterey ended the regular season Friday with the boys posting a 72-27 win over Oak Hill, while the Lady Wolves fell 69-43.
Addy LaCaze led the Lady Wolves with 18, while Allie Lipsey added 14.
Nathan Blount led the Monterey boys with 22 points. Conner Boyd added 12 and Jack Magoun 10.
The game was the final game to be played in the Monterey High gym.
Alumni from all decades were present at the game and filled the gym floor for pictures.
Hall of Fame coach Jack Bairnsfather was presented the game ball from Richard following the win.
“It was a really special night,” Richard said. “Every decade was well represented. And recognizing Coach Jack was certainly the right way to do it.”
Monterey’s boys will await the boys bracket on Monday.
The Wolves, 19-9, are the No. 19 seed and will be on the road for the first round.
If the boys pull the upset and get a home game, it will have to be played on another nearby court because they current gym is too small.
The new gym is expected to be finished by the end of this school year.
