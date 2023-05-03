Vidalia junior Madison Jackson and Delta Charter junior Madysen Grover have more than the sound of their first name and school classification in common.
Jackson and Grover came out of relative obscurity last year in track to become two of the top athletes in their field, both qualifying for the LHSAA State Track Championships at LSU this week.
Madison Jackson said she focused more and put more into her practice this year. She finished seventh in the 300-hurdles at 56.91, and ninth in the 100-hurdles at 20.57. She also finished sixth in the high jump.
“Last year was a big disappointment,” she said. “At the end of Regionals I was crying. But that pushed me to get better.”
“It’s been a totally different transformation,” Vidalia track coach Kale Davis said of his junior star. “She has put in the work.”
Finishing second in the 100-hurdles and second in the 300-hurdles at the Mangham Invitational gave her idea of what she could do this season.
“I put in the work,” she said. “I got in the weight room to get stronger, and worked on my speed to get faster on the hurdles.”
Jackson said she worked hard on the three steps between each hurdle.
“I have kind of surprised myself with how I have done,” Jackson said. “I don’t think as much about it now, I just go out and do it.”
Jackson said she favors the 100-hurdles over the 300-hurdles.
“I like the shorter race,” she said.
Jackson said taking gymnastics at an earlier age, and being a Vidalia High cheerleader has helped her on the track.
“Both have helped me with my flexibility,” she said. “And they helped as far as being in front of people.”
Jackson has the second-fastest time among girls in 2A this year in the 300-hurdles at 47.43.
Alana Simon of Episcopal has the top time at 45.80.
Jackson has the fourth-best time in the 100-hurdles at 15.69.
At Regionals in Mansfield, Jackson won the 300-hurdles at 47.43, and placed third in the 100-hurdles at 15.69.
Jackson said she is excited about running in the State Meet Friday at LSU, but is preparing herself to be relaxed at race time.
“Every day up to the state meet I’m focusing on my technique,” she said.
Grover placed second in both the long jump and triple jump at the LHSAA 1A Region 1 Track Championships at Ouachita Christian in Monroe.
Grover finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 9.5 inches.
Block High’s Janea Alexander won the event with a jump of 33 feet, 1.5 inches.
Grover finished second in the long jump at 16 feet, 7.25 inches.
“Madysen has gone from jumping 14 feet to 16 feet,” said Delta Charter track coach Blake Wheeler. “I have been amazed watching her progress. She is so dedicated, and has really grown has an athlete. She just started doing triple jump, and I give a lot of credit to her coach (Eddie Ray Jackson) working with her in Natchez”
Grover is seeded fifth in the long jump with a best jump of 16 feet, 7.25 inches. She is seeded No. 7 in the triple jump with a best leap of 32 feet, 9.5 inches.
Grover said her improvement also came with working harder during the off-season.
“I really worked hard on my jumping,” Grover said. “I started training earlier. I focused on getting on my mark and getting off to a better start.”
Grover had to work harder after injuring her knee in Delta Charter’s final playoff game.
She was in a brace and on crutches for the first part of the season.
“I came back and trained hard,” she said. “It was really tough. It made training 10 times harder. But that may have helped me in the end.”
Grover said her goal all year has been to improve on her personal best jump.
Grover said the long jump is her favorite event.
“I’m really just getting into the triple jump,” she said. “I worked harder on that. My coach (Jackson) taught me how the jump, hop and skip method.”
Grover said competing in the state tournament is also icing on the cake for her.
“I just want to better myself,” she said. “I’m concentrating on me. I don’t think about this being State or being at LSU. I’m not going to let that get in my head.”
Grover has been working out at the Natchez High track.
“I’m putting extra emphasis on my speed drills and jumps.”
Grover said she wants to finish her junior year strong at the state meet Thursday in Class 1A.
“I want to finish in the top three in both events,” she said.
But that doesn’t stop her from looking ahead.
Next year is going to be my breakthrough year,” she said.
