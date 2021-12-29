Parish players in bowl game By Joey Martin Dec 29, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Six Concordia Parish football players will be competing in the Gridiron Football All-Star Bowl Game on Thursday at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.Representing the parish are Gabe Bourke and Nickaloes Banks of Vidalia, Sharone Finister of Ferriday High and Delta Charter’s Jared Barron, Payten Roberts and Chase McGraw.Adams County Christian School defensive lineman Michael Anderson Jr., is also competing for the East.The team is being coached by former LSU and NFL standout Michael Clayton. The bowl game is the second for Bourke, who played on the offensive line in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas on December 20.Players reported to the Gridiron Bowl on Monday and began practice on that day.The first two Gridiron Bowl games were held at Louisiana College in 2018 and 2019. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gabe Bourke Sport American Football Gridiron Gridiron Football All-star Bowl Game Game Standout Nfl Football Player Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY VLE Dec 22, 2021 CONCORDIA PARISH LIBRARY visited Vidalia Lower Elementary with Mrs. Linda Hollis reading Chr… Read more CCCF still accepting donations Dec 22, 2021 The Concordia Christmas Charity Fund Drive for 2021 is still accepting donations for this ye… Read more Ferriday Garden Club Dec 22, 2021 Ferriday Garden Club held their annual Christmas luncheon on December 9, at the beautifully … Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented Articles2021 All-Parish Football TeamCo Coach of the Year: Ouachita's Garvin rides redemptive arc into quarterfinalsOffensive Player of the Year: Neville's Allen put on a show in 2021Middle Boys bringing rodeo to FerridayCo Coach of the Year: Doty achieves rare feat as Sterlington's head coachDefensive Player of the Year: Cobb's motor never stopped for OCS in 2021Davis, Wheler lead All-Parish teamGuilty verdict in Mitchell murderObituaries published Dec. 22, 2021FPHS senior killed in crash Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
