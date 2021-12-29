Six Concordia Parish football players will be competing in the Gridiron Football All-Star Bowl Game on Thursday at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Representing the parish are Gabe Bourke and Nickaloes Banks of Vidalia, Sharone Finister of Ferriday High and Delta Charter’s Jared Barron, Payten Roberts and Chase McGraw.

Adams County Christian School defensive lineman Michael Anderson Jr., is also competing for the East.

The team is being coached by former LSU and NFL standout Michael Clayton.

The bowl game is the second for Bourke, who played on the offensive line in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas on December 20.

Players reported to the Gridiron Bowl on Monday and began practice on that day.

The first two Gridiron Bowl games were held at Louisiana College in 2018 and 2019.

