Vidalia High senior Kay-Lee Ashley and Delta Charter senior Jolee Dillard were named to the 2022-23 Composite All-Academic Team for girls basketball.
Both seniors posted 4.0 grade point averages be named to the team, which consists of all classes.
Ferriday High senior A’Nasisha Hawkins was named to the Class 2A All-Academic Basketball Team with a 3.5416 grade point average.
Delta Charter senior Chyann Lee was also named to the Class 1A All-Academic Team after posting a 3.680 GPA.
Monterey senior Briana King was named to the Class B All-Academic Team after posting a 3.7037 grade point average.
Dillard was named to the Class 1A All-Academic Team, while Ashley was named to the Class 2A All-Academic Basketball Team.
“I decided when I was younger I wanted to see how far I could push myself, and how well I could succeed in high school,” Ashley said.
Ashley said playing basketball and keeping up her grades made her more disciplined.
“It wasn’t the easiest thing,” she said. “A lot of time was taken up getting home late from games and practice and managing a job, as well. But it was all definitely worth it. It’s a great feeling of achieving your goal and a great feeling of accomplishment.”
Ashley plans on attending The Ramp Ministry in Hamilton, Al., for two years before transferring to Oral Roberts for a Business Degree.
“I’m going to miss Vidalia High, but at the same time I am excited about starting a new world and learning and using the things I was taught at Vidalia.”
Dillard said academics have always been an important part of their life.
“I’ve always held myself to a higher standard when it comes to academics,” Dillard said. “And basketball has been a great motivation. I knew if I didn’t get my grades, I would not be able to play.”
Dillard plans on attending Louisiana Tech and majoring in Criminal Psychology.
Delta Charter began a Forensics class this school year with Brandon Rowe as the teacher.
“I was told I already had enough classes, but I could take it as an extra class,” Dillard said. “It is very interesting. Mr. Rowe is an excellent teacher and he brings in people to talk to us and sets up crimes for us to solve, giving us the tools and information. I have really enjoyed it.”
Dillard said she will miss the friendliness and closeness at Delta Charter.
“It has such a welcoming environment,” she said. “I formed a bond with all the staff. Delta Charter is a place I felt comfortable walking into every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.