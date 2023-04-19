Parish softball teams end seasons By Joey Martin Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey’s Lady Wolves saw their season come to an end Tuesday at Florien as the Lady Wolves fell to Florien 12-2 in the second round Division V non-select playoff game.Monterey finishes its season at 21-11.Florien scored three runs in the first inning, keyed by an Addison Martin double. Collecting hits for Monterey were Cammie Duncan, Erin Tiffee, Hannah Hitt, Jesse Whittington, Zoee Young and Macee Green.Florien faces the winner of Wednesday’s game between Hicks and Bell City.Delta Charter falls at Riverside. Delta Charter ended its season at Riversid Academy in Reserve Tuesday, falling 16-1.“They crush the softball,” Delta Charter assistant coach Milah McGraw said of Riverside, which is ranked No. 2. “We didn’t play bad, we just haven’t seen a lot of teams like them”The Lady Storm finished their season 17-10.Kayven Atwood, Maddi White, Rachel Brown and Paisley Panhka had hits for Delta Charter.Riverside faces the winner of Wednesday’s Sacred Heart-Covenant Christian game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Tourism Politics Baseball Softball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library Apr 5, 2023 VIDALIA HEADSTART students were entertained by the Concordia Parish Library recently. Linda … Read moreLibrary Easter services scheduled Apr 5, 2023 Sevier to hold Easter services Read moreEaster services scheduled William Florian concert planned Apr 5, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust, Co. will present “Neil Diamond Expe… Read moreWilliam Florian concert planned
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.