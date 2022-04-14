The LHSAA softball  brackets were released today (Thursday) with two parish teams hosting first-round playoff games, while the third is on the road.

In Class 1A, Delta Carter, the No. 10 seed, will host No. 23 Sicily Island Tuesday at 5 p.m.. The winner will travel to No. 7 Oberlin in the second round. Oberlin received a bye.

In Class B, No. 12 Monterey will host No. 21 Pitkin Monday at 5 p.m..

The winner travels to No. 5 Quitman, which received a first-round bye.

In Class 2A, Vidalia High, the No. 23 seed, will travel to No. 10 Fisher in Lafitte. The game will be either Monday or Tuesday.

 

