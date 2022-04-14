Parish softball teams in playoffs By Joey Martin Apr 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LHSAA softball brackets were released today (Thursday) with two parish teams hosting first-round playoff games, while the third is on the road.In Class 1A, Delta Carter, the No. 10 seed, will host No. 23 Sicily Island Tuesday at 5 p.m.. The winner will travel to No. 7 Oberlin in the second round. Oberlin received a bye.In Class B, No. 12 Monterey will host No. 21 Pitkin Monday at 5 p.m.. The winner travels to No. 5 Quitman, which received a first-round bye.In Class 2A, Vidalia High, the No. 23 seed, will travel to No. 10 Fisher in Lafitte. The game will be either Monday or Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Softball Sport Mathematics Bye Oberlin First Round Parish Seed Playoff Game Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Outreach Ministry extends invitation Apr 13, 2022 Building Your Faith Outreach Ministry has an open invitation every Sunday to join them for m… Read more Harrisonburg Heritage Festival celebrates history, community Apr 13, 2022 The Village of Harrisonburg Heritage Festival is set to take place Saturday April 23, in his… Read more Seven Sayings presented by baptist church Apr 13, 2022 The Pastor Aide Ministry of The Rufus Baptist Church will present the Seven Sayings From the… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWATCH: West Monroe softball to honor one of their own in benefit gameNine West Monroe athletes sign NLIsWest Ouachita wins via walk-off on senior nightNeville baseball surges to No. 1 in Class 4AWest Monroe vs. Ruston to headline Bayou Jamb 2022MARTIN: How big of an impact will NIL deals have in high school athletics?West Ouachita baseball controls destiny as postseason nearsAdministrator/retired judge escapes additional allegationsFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustNeville vs. Sterlington set for 2022 football jamboree Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.