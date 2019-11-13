All three parish teams will begin playoff action Friday, with Ferriday at home and Vidalia and Delta Charter on the road.
Ferriday High is the No. 1 seed in Class 2A as the Trojans finished the season at 9-1.
“We’ve got the bull’s eye on us,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “We have to make sure we dot our i’s and cross our t’s. Everybody is going to be trying to knock us off.”
Ferriday hosts No. 32 Vinton Friday. The Trojans defeated Vinton 54-0 in a first round game at Ferriday last year.
“They are doing different things offensively this year,” Smith said. “And everybody is 0-0. It’s time for us to go to work and enjoy the process. This is the time you reap the benefits of all the hard work.”
Vidaila High travels to Many Friday for a first-round playoff contest.
The Vikings blanked Delhi Charter 24-0 Friday to jump from No. 36 to No. 31 in the power rankings.
The top 32 teams advance to the playoffs.
Many defeated Vidalia 35-0 in the quarterfinals in Vidalia last year.
“They have two big running backs and their offensive line is the best I have seen,” said Vidalia coach Rob Faircloth. “They always have the best technique, and they get after you.”
Many is the No. 2 seed behind Ferriday.
“Nobody expects us to win, so we’re going in with nothing to lose and everything to gain,” Faircloth said. “Our guys will play hard.”
Delta Charter, ranked No. 14, visits No. 19 Plain Dealing, which is 5-5 on the season.
The Storm enters the game with a 3-7 record, dropping their last three games to St. Frederick, Cedar Creek and Ouachita Christian.
“I’m just glad we are as healthy as we are,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “We lost Payten Roberts, and we miss him. But everyone else is healthy. I believe there are things we can do offensively. We have to move the football. I feel like we have a good defensive plan in place. Our record is deceiving. We have played some quality opponents. We’ve had a good week of practice. I asked the kids, ‘Why not us?’”
The Storm will have a three-hour trip to Plain Dealing.
“It is what it is,” Wheeler said. “It’s what happens when you don’t get that first round home game. But we’ll be ready to play.
Block High travels to Montgomery.
The Bears squeezed in the final No. 24 spot. Montgomery, which defeated Block 38-16 during the regular season, is at No, 9.
Eight teams received first-round byes.
Block, 2-8, fell to St. Mary’s 26-20.
“We should have won that game,” said Bear coach Benny Vault. “But we are learning to be more competitive. And they are excited about playing another week.”
Dexture Jefferson will start at quarterback again for Block for the injured Jr. Curry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.