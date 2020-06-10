Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith had to wait an extra day because of Tropical Storm Cristobal, but the wait was worth it for the defending Class 2A state champions.
"It was great to be able to knock some of the rust off," Smith said. "It was tough on them, but they worked through it. This is the time you win championships. The talent is here and we have a big senior class coming back. They understand the process,"
Vidalia first-year head football coach Michael Norris had players in the gym and weight room Monday and on the parking lot next to the school and in the weight room on Tuesday.
"We really missed the kids," Norris said. "This is good for their psyche because they are getting back into a routine and have something to look forward to,."
Norris said he had about 26 Monday and Tuesday.
"These are voluntary workouts and that's usually how many we have out for this," Norris said. "A few of them had trouble breathing through their masks. I told them they are learning about how it is to practice in higher altitudes. I had a coach in Mississippi where they started two weeks ago tell me as bad as you think it's going to be, it's worst. And he was right. But we're going to get them in shape. Right now it's just good to see them."
Even Tropical Depression Cristobal could not dampen Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler's spirits on Monday, the first day high school football teams were allowed to work out with restrictions.
"I woke up with a smile on my face," Wheeler said.
Delta Charter held workouts at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to accommodate restrictions in its small weight room.
"This was a trial session for me, I have never done anything like this," Wheeler said. "We were doing social distance the best we could. We were spraying everything down and kids had their own water bottles. We preached to them to practice personal responsibility They did real good. We did have a couple have to take a break, but I told them the first day is always the toughest. I like this group and I'm excited to see how the young kids gel with the older group."
