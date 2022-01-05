The Sicily Island Tournament wrapped up Thursday with parish teams getting in plenty of game action.
Delta Charter’s boys defeated Block 57-48.
Ronald Ellis led Delta Charter with 15 points.
The Storm defeated Vidalia in their other tournament game in December 28.
“I think we shook off the whipping we took from Peabody,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “Our growing pains are going to be there. But the guys played hard and made up for some of their inconsistencies. If we play decent basketball, we have a chance. These guys hustle and give it all they’ve got. I love coaching these guys.”
Ferriday boys lost 52-42 to French Settlement on Thursday.
Ferriday, which lost to Franklin Parish in its tournament opener, was led by Pamerion Swanson with 14.
“French Settlement is what I envision us being,” said Ferriday coach Shawn Davis. “They have smart guys who are fundamentally sound. They have a great weightlifting program which is why they win games in the fourth quarter.”
Ferriday girls defeated Delta Charter 57-49 on December 29.
“It was a great game,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. “It was very competitive. Our girls showed some character being down and coming back. We had to make some adjustments. We had to slow down Ron’s daughter (Roniya Ellis). She and the other guard (Chyann Lee) are really good players. But once we slowed them down we were able to come back.
Ailiyah Gray led Ferriday with 24 points, while Shakeyla Miller added 20.
Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter 14 points. Carlee Short added 12, while Chyann Lee netted 11.
“We got tired in the fourth quarter,” Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said. “But the girls showed what they are capable of doing and they fought hard.”
Ferriday girls defeated Madison 60-43 on Thursday.
Shakeyla Miller and Aaliyah Gray both scored 21 points for the Lady Trojans.
The Lady Trojans were missing four players to COVID contact.
“A couple of girls had to play the whole game, but we mostly did everything right,” Abron said. “Everybody was hitting on all cylinders”
Vidalia boys fell to Madison 65-34 on Thursday after falling to Delta Charter on December 28.
Chris Brooks led Vidalia with 22 points.
The Vikings fell to Delta Charter on December 28.
Franklin Parish’s boys went 2-1 at the Sicily Island Tournament last week.
“It was a really good tournament,” said Franklin Parish boys coach Lonnie Cooper. “Winning two out of three is not bad, although we would have liked to have won all three.”
The Lady Patriots did not participate in the tournament because of COVID issues.
Franklin Parish defeated Ferriday 46-35 on December 28.
Drew Cooper led Franklin Parish with 13 points, while JaAnthony Johnson added 11.
The Patriots fell to French Settlement 56-46 on December 29.
“French Settlement has a really good team,” Cooper said. “They have good veteran players. We were wishing one point with !:20 remaining, but gave up an offensive rebound and had to foul.”
Greg McDaniel led Franklin Parish with 14 points.
Franklin Parish finished the tournament on December 30 with a 67-59 win over Tensas.
“We didn’t play well until the fourth quarter,” Cooper said. “We found a way to get some stops.”
Marshawn Whitley and Javion White led Franklin Parish with 12 points each.
Franklin Parish plays at Neville Friday.
