Ferriday, Vidalia and Delta Charter competed in the Sicily Island Basketball Tournament last week.
Vidalia boys defeated Sicily Island 45-44 on Thursday.
The Vikings led 13-8 after one period and 25-19 at halftime.
RayJay Ransom led the Vikings with 18 points, while Christian Wright added 15.
The Lady Vikings cruised past Sicily Island 52-36.
Jamya Smith netted 19 points for Vidalia, while Ke'Niya Lutcher added 15.
Ferriday's girls defeated Franklin Parish 55-42.
The Lady Trojans led 29-20 at halftime.
Tierra Spurs led Ferriday with 22 points, while Shakeyla Miler added 15.
Ferriday's girls defeated Delta Charter 64-17.
The Lady Trojans led 20-4 after the first period.
Spurs netted 11 points for the Lady Trojans. Miller and A'Nashia Hawkins added 10 points each.
Ferriday's girls cruised past Richwood 57-14.
The win gave Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron her 399th career win. Abron will be seeking win No. 400 Friday at home against Natchez High.
Miller led the Lady Trojans with 16 points, followed by Spurs with 11.
Ferriday's boys fell to Tensas 54-53 on Friday.
Derrick Johnson led Ferriday with 18 points.
The Trojans fell to Madison 57-43 on Saturday.
Johnson netted 24 to lead the Trojans.
sVidalia's boys fell to Madison 66-49.
Curtis Washington led Vidalia with 21 points.
Vidalia's boys defeated Block 65-53 on Saturday.
The Vikings led 12-8 after one period and 32-26.
Curtis Washington led the Vikings with 23 points. RayJay Ransom added 15 points. Sema'J Hayes added 13 points, while Christian Wright added 11.
Delta Charter' boys fell to Block 84-81 in overtime.
Delta Charter led 24-17 after one period and 42-32 at halftime.
Block outscored the Storm 41-31 in the second half.
Block outscored Delta Charter 11-8 in overtime.
The Storm fell to Tensas 57-40.
Tensas led 11-6 after one period and 24-16 at halftime.
Delta Charter's girls fell to Block 36-33 on Thursday.
The Lady Storm led 9-8 after one period, but the game was tied 19-19 at halftime.
Shyvlie Blaney led Delta Charter with 16 points and six rebounds. Cloi Cummings added 10.
Delta Charter's girls defeated Sicily Island 54-39.
Delta Charter trailed 19-18 at halftime, but the Lady Storm outscored the Lady Trigers 36-20 in the second half.
