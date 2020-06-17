Area football players are pushing through the heat as conditioning drills continue for the second week in the parish.
Workoukts were pushed back because of the coronavirus. Coaches are having to follow certain guidelines.
"We're checking their temperatures when they come in," said Ferriday head football coach Stanley Smith. "If they have any kind of spike we send them home and if it persists they will be checked out."
Smith said reports of the virus among football players at Louisiana Tech and Houston are concerning.
"But they have people coming from all over," he said. "We're basically in a bubble here."
Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said they are checking temperatures and applying other safety measures."
"Each player has their own bottle so they don't use the water fountain," he said. "And we're using a lot of hand sanitizers."
Wheeler said he has been pleased with the team's conditioning.
"We're really focusing on agility," Wheeler said. "We've got a good group of kids and the light is starting to click on for a lot of them. We've put them through the grind and they have responded well."
Vidalia High football coach Michael Norris was able to get his players on the practice field briefly for the first time."
"I said before we started I would be happy to get around 30 out each day and we've been at 28," Norris said, alluding to some players out of town and others working or taking driver's education.
Norris said each player is thermal scanned before each workout.
"If someone has a fever we send them home and they can't come back until they have a doctor's excuse," he said. "And if they rode with somebody, they have to do the same thing. Fortunately we have not had anybody with a fever."
