With one week remaining in the girls basketball season, and two weeks remaining for the boys, parish teams are looking to secure a playoff spot, or move up in the rankings for a better seed.
MONTEREY
Monterey High’s boys kept their playoff hopes alive with a 68-22 win over Grace Christian in Alexandria Friday.
The Wolves are 12-9 and ranked No. 30 in Division IV non-select.
Monterey hosted Grace Christian Tuesday.
The Wolves have two games remaining, at Harrisonburg Thursday in a make-up game, and the regular season finale at home against Harrisonburg Friday.
“We really need both of those games,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard.
Jack Magoun led Monterey with 21 points. Ethan Blount added 16.
The Lady Wolves cruised past Grace Christian 52-22 as Hannah Hitt led the way with 10 points.
Monterey’s girls are 12-7 and ranked No. 35.
FERRIDAY
Ferriday High split a pair of games at Oak Grove Friday, as the Trojan boys defeated the Dragons 53-41, while the Lady Trojans fell to Oak Grove 54-37.
For the boys, Pamerion Swanson led the way with 23 points, while Montrell Reynolds added 11.
Freshman Marquise “Bebe” Terrell blocked 11 shots.
“That was a good, tough road victory,” said Ferriday coach Shawn Davis. “It was a total team effort.”
The Trojans are ranked No. 13 in Division IV non-select at 14-8.
The top 28 advance, with the top four getting a first-round home game.
“That’s our goal, to get a home playoff game,” Davis said. “That would mean a lot.”
Ferriday’s girls controlled 6-foot-4 eighth-grader Caroline Bradley for most of the game.
“Then we got into foul trouble, and I’m down to seven girls,” said Ferriday head coach Lisa Abron. “I thought we played as well as we could have. We made her (Bradley) work.”
Myla Harbor led Ferriday with 25 points.
Ferriday’s girls are seeded No. 24 at 11-12 in Division IV non-select.
DELTA CHARTER
Delta Charter’s Lady Storm prepped for its big contest with Delhi Thursday in Ferriday with a 52-24 win over Tensas Friday in St. Joseph.
Delta Charter led 25-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Carlee Short hit 7 3-pointers in the first quarter for all of her 21 points in the contest.
“They came out in a box-and-one on Roniya. (Ellis),” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. “Carlee made them pay. That was big for us, because we’re going to need her scoring in the playoffs.”
The Lady Storm led 39-9 at halftime.
MaKayla Matthews added 13 points, while Roniya Ellis scored 11.
The Lady Storm improved to 17-9 and are ranked No. 9 in Division IV Select.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Tensas 46-39.
Tensas led 12-8 after one period before the Storm tied the game at 19-19 at halftime.
The Panthers outscored the Storm 15-13 in the third quarter and 12-7 in the final period.
Ronald Ellis led Delta Charter with 27 points.
The Storm is ranked No. 22 in Division IV select with a 7-15 record.
Delta Charter’s game at home against Delhi Thursday in Senior Night.
The Storm boys play at Mangham Tuesday.
The Lady Storm begin playoff action next week.
VIDALIA
The Vidalia Vikings basketball teams dropped a pair of games at Mangham Friday.
Vidalia’s boys fell to Mangham 65-61.
The contest was tied at 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Mangham outscored Vidalia 17-9 in the second quarter.
Chris Brooks led Vidalia with 21 points. Marc Perkins added 14 and Kabari Davis netted 11.
Jalen Williams, the Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year in football, led the Dragons with 20 points.
Vidalia is ranked No. 28 in Division III non-select with an 8-14 record.
The Lady Vikings were beaten 46-22.
Morgan Wyatt led the Lady Vikings with six points.
The Lady Vikings, 7-16, are ranked No. 35 in Division III non-select.
Vidalia plays at Madison Friday in the final game for the girls.
Vidalia boys play at Tensas Tuesday before endng the regular season at home against Jena on Febuary 17.
The playoffs for the boys begins the following week.
