Delta Charter will host Beekman Charter Friday at 6 p.m. in a final scrimmage before parish teams will be involved in jamborees next week.
Storm head coach Blake Wheeler said both varsity teams will go 20 plays, followed by junior varsity for 20 plays, followed by two 12-minute quarters.
“Our kids are excited about being under the lights on Friday night,” Wheeler said. “We’re still trying to fill out our depth chart. It will be interesting to see how our young guys react. We’re still trying to fill out our depth chart. Some may move up, some may drop. We want to get to our final 11 on both sides.”
Delta Charter will compete against Ringgold in the Delhi Charter Jamboree August 26.
Vidalia will travel to Deville to scrimmage Buckeye and LaSalle on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
The Vikings will play Buckeye during the regular season, facing the Panthers at home on September 22.
“We’re looking to see who wants to get after it,” said Viking head coach Michael Norris. “We’re looking for guys who want to compete. Of course, we will be looking at execution and who’s following through on their assisgnments.”
That game is on a Thursday night because of a shortage of football officials.
Vidalia will host its annual jamboree on August 27.
Beekman Charter and Tensas High will compete in the jamboree.
Block and Sicily Island will not play in a jamboree this year, while Ferriday is going to the Menard Jamboree.
Vidalia had to move two other games to Thursday nights because of the official shortage.
The away game at Mangham will be played Thursday, October 6.
The final regular season game against Oak Grove will be played in Vidalia on November 3.
Ferriday will travel to Baton Rouge on August 19 to scrimmage Capitol High and Collegiate Baton Rouge, which opened as a school in 2017.
Ferriday High began contact drills last week.
“The guys were prepared for it and did a good job,” said Ferriday coach Cleothis Cummings “We’re still working on fundamentals and discipline.”
Ferriday will be part of a three-way scrimmage at Capitol High in Baton Rouge on August 19. The scrimmage will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
Collegiate Baton Rouge, which opened in 2017 in East Baton Rouge serving grades 9-12.
Each year since its founding, Collegiate Baton Rouge has ranked No. 1 in growth across all open enrollment public high schools in Baton Rouge.
Johnathan Brantley is in his first year as head football coach at Capitol.
Brantley was at Louisiana Tech the past three years, serving as an analyst for the past three seasons.
“We’re looking at execution and energy,” said Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings. “Our guys have really been locked in. We’ve got a lot of guys who have experience, but we also have a lot of new ones, so we want to see how they handle the experience.”
Ferriday will compete in the Menard Jamboree on August 26 in Alexandria.
The Trojans will play Glenbrook Academy and Rosepine.
