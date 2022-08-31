Parish teams open their seasons Friday, as Ferriday High hosts Richwood, while Vidalia travels to Sicily Island and Delta Charter makes the long road trip to Plain Dealing.
Ferriday’s home contest kicks off at 7 p.m.
“Richwood is a very talented team, and are well-coached,” said Trojan head coach Cleothis Cummings. “(Richwood coach) Marcus Yanez was a really good linebacker in high school and at Grambling, so they are going to have a good defense. They are real sound offensively. We are really going to have to be locked in. We need to go out and execute.”
Ferriday fell to Glenbrook 20-0 and to Rosepine 32-16 in the Cenla Jamboree Friday.
“We had a few mistakes that weren’t bad mistakes, but the total effort was not there,” Cummings said. “We are going to fix that.”
Richwood defeated Delhi 28-6 in the Delhi Jamboree Saturday.
Dantavion Nabors tossed a touchdown pass to Jayleen Butler, who made a tremendous one-handed grab.
Nabors also scored a touchdown with his feet during the contest.
Richwood finished 4-6 last year, falling to Abbeville in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Ferriday went 2-7 last season.
“We had a good spring, and played well in the jamboree,” Yanez said. “We want to keep the momentum going. Ferriday has athletes and they play hard, especially on defense. They run to the ball very well. Everyone is talking about them rebuilding, but they are the type of team if we go in looking at what they did last year we’ve got the potential to be disappointed with the outcome. Our seniors have been with me since they were freshmen and they have the want and desire to do well.”
Vidalia High head football coach Michael Norris did not have a jamboree to tune up for their season-opener.
Week-long rains saturated Vidalia’s home field and forced the jamboree to be cancelled.
“That was very disappointing,” Norris said. ”But we’re looking ahead to Sicily Island. The last two weeks of practice are the toughest because our guys are tired of hitting each other. They want to be rewarded for all the hard work they have put in, and we’ll get that chance Friday.”
Norris said his offensive line has shown a lot of improvement over the summer.
“They are really coming together,” he said. “We need to go out and execute and keep our heads about us. We’re anxious to get out there and see what kind of effort our guys bring Friday.”
Norris said Vidalia needs to keep Sicily Island’s playmakers in check.
“Sicily Island always has four or five really good athletes, and they have athletic linemen,” Norris said. “I want to see seven or eight guys around the football on defense.”
Vidalia defeated Sicily Island 44-14 last year in Vidalia as Viking quarterback Sema’j Hayes passed for 170 yards.
Sicily Island head coach Curtis Shavers said he has 25 players dressed out.
“We need to get off to a good start offensively and control the line on defense,” Shavers said. “Our defensive backs need to keep everything in front of them. If we can make them use the clock, and control the clock on our side, we can keep the game close.”
Delta Charter defeated Ringgold 38-0 Saturday in a jamboree played at Richwood.
The jamboree was originally scheduled for Delhi, but week-long rains forced the jamboree to be moved to Richwood.
“I thought we executed pretty well,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler.”We moved the ball on offense. Defensively, we have some things we have go shore up.”
Delta Charter opens its season at Plain Dealing Friday at 7 p.m.
Plain Dealing, which suits up about 20 players, played 3A Bossier tough in a loss at the Bossier Jamboree.
Plain Dealing running back Tyrese Kimble had a 70-yard run against Bossier. The Lions got to the 1, but Bossier kept them out of the end zone.
“They are big and physical,” Wheeler said of Plain Dealing. “They have a running back, No. 12 (Kimble) who is a hoss. This is going to be a big challenge for us.”
