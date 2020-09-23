Vidalia High moved its scrimmage with Jena from Thursday to Friday at 6 p.m. because of weather conditions this week.
The scrimmage will consist of a 10-minute quarter game, red zone and 2-minute offense.
"We just want to see the guys compete," said Vidalia head coach Michael Norris. "We're looking for execution on offense and alignment, assignment and pursuit on defense. We want to see who's going to jump into the fire."
Vidalia opens its season October 2 at West Ouachita.
Ferriday coach Stanley Smith takes his team to Bastrop Friday for a scrimmage against the Rams at 6 p.m.
The Trojans went without a scrimmage or jamboree last year because of scheduling conflicts on their way to a 14-1 season that culminated with a Class 2A state championship win over Many.
Ferriday faced Alexandria Senior High in the season-opener in Alexandria every year since Smith took over as head coach in 2017.
Ferriday defeated ASH 37-27 in 2017 before falling to the host Trojans 15-14 in 2018 and 35-22 in 2019.
The game was cancelled this year because of Covid-19.
"I hate it because we have developed a good rivalry and it was a great measuring stick for us," Smith said. "Plus we lose those power points."
Ferriday hosts Sicily Island October 2.
"The Bastrop game will be a good dress rehearsal for us," Smith said. "We want to have everything ready for our opening game."
Delta Charter will host River Oaks Friday in a scrimmage beginning at 6:30 p.m.
River Oaks is in its first year in the LHSAA after competing in the Mississippi private school association the past several years.
River Oaks made the change partly to cut down on travel expenses.
"Coach (Robert) Hannah has won state championships and has a quality program," said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. "This will be a good test for us to see where we are. And our guys are eager to hit somebody else."
Delta Charter hosts Jonesboro-Hodge October 2 in its season-opener.
"Right now we're just trying to make sure we have everyone in the right place," Wheeler said. "We want to lock in our positions. We want to see how our guys react under the lights. We've got a number of freshmen who are going to contribute big over the next four years. We have a lot of kids going both ways, so I'm anxious to see where we are conditioning-wise."
