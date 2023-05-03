Imagine Vidalia or Ferriday High’s basketball team practicing on an outside concrete playground court before the playoffs.
Imagine Vidalia or Ferriday High’s football team preparing for the state playoffs on a sticker-invested run down playground.
Imagine Vidalia’s baseball or softball teams preparing for the playoffs on a field without a fence or bases.
Imagine Monterey’s basketball teams practicing on the baseball field. Imagine the Lady Wolves and Wolves spring teams practicing in the old gym.
OK, John Lennon will be in my head the rest of the day.
I cannot even imagine how well Vidalia, Monterey and Ferriday track teams did at the district tournament last week without the benefit of a track.
Vidalia’s track team practices on its football field. No concrete.
Monterey’s track team practices in a field with very little asphalt.
Ferriday’s track team practices on its football field, and at a track by Ferriday Lower Elementary that was used back in the last decade.
And, yet, we have three tracksters from Vidalia High and from Monterey competing at the LHSAA State Meet at LSU this week.
Sheklayla Miller of Ferriday won the 200-dash last year.
Several Ferriday athletes placed at district.
Vidalia junior Madison Jackson did not get past Regionals last year, but is headed to State Friday in the 100-hurdles and 300-hurdles.
She trains at Natchez High.
“I feel like I would have had a better year last year if we had a track at Vidalia,” she said. “I would put in even more time.”
Hey, even one track centrally located for all three schools would be a huge plus for athletes who deserve the proper training for what they have accomplished.
Add it to my wish list.
Changing lanes, you won’t find anyone as passionate about the Ferriday sports scene of long ago than Dorothy Ulmer.
Especially when it comes to a longtime close friend.
After Kim Mulkey led LSU’s women to the national championship last month, Ulmer was disturbed by comments saying it was LSU’s first women’s basketball championship.
Ulmer called me asking me to research what her close friend Jinks Coleman did at LSU in the 1970s as LSU’s very first women’s basketball coach.
Coleman, a native of Lake St. John, was a 1961 graduate of Ferriday High School, and she attended Northwestern State in Natchitoches, where she served as captain of the volleyball team. After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Northwestern State, she served as head coach for women’s basketball and track at Monterey High School for eight seasons.
Coleman died Oct. 20, 2000 after a long battle with cancer. She was 56 years old.
“I know it wasn’t the NCAA, it was the AIAW, but I thought Jinks won a national championship at LSU,” Ulmer said.
The AIAW was the Association for intercollegiate Athletics for Women.
And you were very close, Mrs. Dororthy.
Coleman coached three-and-a-half seasons at LSU, beginning with the 1975-76 campaign, the inaugural season of Lady Tiger basketball. In just the second year of the program, Coleman guided LSU to the AIAW national championship game, where the Lady Tigers dropped a 68-55 decision to Delta State on March 26, 1977.
Coleman compiled a 91-32 head coaching mark, including a fabulous 37-3 record in 1977-78, when the Lady Tigers advanced to the AIAW Regionals.
Coleman came to LSU in 1973, elevating women’s basketball from the club sport level to varsity intercollegiate competition. She even donated her own money to finance a women’s basketball scholarship, as LSU did not offer women’s athletic scholarships at that time.
“She had two tall girls from Australia, one of them was 6-7,” Ulmer said. “And they both came from Australia for her funeral.”
Coleman also served as the LSU women’s volleyball coach until 1977, when she was allowed to concentrate solely on basketball. However, throughout her LSU tenure, she was still required to teach five physical education classes while performing her coaching duties.
Coleman resigned as LSU women’s basketball coach in the spring of 1979. She later worked as a teacher in Baton Rouge at University Lab School and St. Louis King of France elementary school.
As for Mulkey, LSU officials may have jumped the gun wanting to renamed LSU’s basketball court the Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Basketball Court.
A statue just may not be enough for Kim Mulkey before she is finished in Baton Rouge.
