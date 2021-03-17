Ferriday native Joe Pasternack will be making his first-ever trip to the Big Dance as a head basketball coach after Cal-Santa Barbara captured the Big West Tournament championship Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Pasternack, whose team won the regular season, as well, was named Big West Caoch of the Year.
The Gauchos, 22-4, received a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 seed Creighton Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.
“It’s amazing to be here and to be part of this environment,” Pasternack said. “We’re grateful to he here.”
Pasternack admitted he is surprised to be in this position.
“After we lost our first two conference games to UC-Irvine a lot of people lost faith in us,” Pasternack said. “But our guys battled and battled and honored the process. The key is to be at your best in March.”
The game will be aired on TruTv, part of CBS’s agreement with Turner Broadcasting.
The Gauchos, who are returning to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time and first since 2011, are on a five-game winning streak and winners of 18 of its last 19 games.
Creighton finished second behind Villanova in the Big East.
The Blue Jays are a No. 5 seed with a 20-8 record.
“I’ve always admired Creighton’s program, and even looked at some of the things they do to use for our team,” Pasternack said. “They will be very difficult to play against. I love all the stuff they do offensively.”
UCSB is led by JaQuori McLaughlin, the Big West Player of the Year and Tournament MVP, who is averaging 16.2 points and 5.16 assists per game.
Amadou Sow, a First Team All-Big West choice, was also named to the All-Tournament Team.
Overall he is averaging 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, but he averaged 18.7 and 9.0 per game in the league tournament. He had his sixth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the championship game.
Pasternack has an 88-33 through four years at UCSB, which is good for a .727 winning percentage, the best in school history.
Pasternack has also paced the program to four straight 20 win seasons for the first time in school history.
Pasternack said he is happy with being a No. 12 seed.
“I think that’s great for our conference and shows respect for the Big West and I hope that continues to be the case,” he said.
Pasternack joined Sean Miller’s Arizona staff for the 2011-12 season and was promoted to the Associate Head Coach position in June of 2013.
In his six seasons on the Wildcat bench, the team recorded a 174-47 overall record, including 124-23 over the last four seasons, while advancing to five NCAA Tournaments, two Sweet 16s and a pair of Elite Eights.
Prior to his six-year run at Arizona, the native of New Orleans spent four years as the head coach at the University of New Orleans from 2007-11. He led the Privateers to 19 wins in his first season and he was credited with the Sun Belt Conference’s top recruiting class. In his final season at UNO, Pasternack guided the program to 16 wins despite losing the majority of his roster to transfer in the wake of the school’s decision to transition out of NCAA Division 1 due to financial hardships in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Before his tenure at UNO, Pasternack was on the staff at Cal from 2000-07 where he oversaw the Bears’ scouting and game preparation efforts, worked with the team’s guards on a daily basis and was involved in coordinating recruiting efforts that landed several top-25 classes.
Pasternack got his start in college basketball as a four-year manager under Bob Knight at Indiana University, where he broke down film and assisted in scouting opponents. He graduated from IU in 1999 with a degree in marketing. He played four years of varsity basketball at Metairie Park Country Day School in New Orleans. He and his wife, Lindsay, have a son, Joe IV, and a daughter, Lilly.
Pasternack said he will use his experiences from past tourney appearances going into Saturday’s contest.
“You have to keep things as normal as possible and use you normal routine,” Pasternack said. “The main thing is the preparation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.