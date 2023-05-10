Joe Pasternack is remaining a Gaucho.
Pasternack, whose family moved from Ferriday to New Orleans when he was very young, accepted a five-year extension from UC Santa Barbara after meeting with University of California-Berkley officials about that job opening, which has since been filled by Mark Madsen. He also met with South Florida on its vacancy.
Pasternack agreed to a new five-year contract extension with UCSB that is believed to make him the highest paid coach in the Big West.
“My family loves Santa Barbara,” said Pasternack. “I love UCSB. Everything is in line with our athletic director (Kelly Barsky), we have a great support group and I am very excited about the future and continuing to build the UC Santa Barbara Basketball program to compete for championships. My family and I love Santa Barbara, our players, and the amazing community. I am extremely grateful to Kelly Barsky and Chancellor (Henry) Yang for believing in our program.”
“Coach Pasternack’s relentless energy, commitment to student athletes as well as the Gaucho campus and community and pursuit of basketball excellence have propelled the program onto the national stage,” Barsky said. “He has assembled an incredibly talented group of student athletes and staff while creating an energy in the Thunderdome that has ignited enthusiasm and shared Gaucho experiences. We value Joe’s contributions to our campus and community, and are thrilled that he, his wife Lindsay and family will remain in Santa Barbara and we will continue to build upon the momentum gained and shared vision of service and connection.”
Pasternack has had an impressive career since coming to UC Santa Barbara. Over the last six seasons, he has accumulated a 132-53 record, which translates to a .714 winning percentage, the third-best in the state of California behind San Diego State and Saint Mary’s. Along with that, Pasternack has led his team to two Big West Championships in three seasons, making two trips to March Madness in that time. He had his best season to date, breaking the record of the most wins in a season set in 1971 that he tied during his first season with the team.The Gauchos finished the 2022-23 season with an overall 27-8 record, earning a share of The Big West Regular Season title while winning The Big West Championships and earning a bid to March Madness.
Pasternack said having a long-term contract makes recruiting smoother, as well.
“It makes everyone at ease,” Pasternack said.
Pasternack has picked up three players through the transfer portal.
Kansas forward Zach Clemence announced that he’ll be joining the Gauchos next season.
Clemence, a 6-foot-10 and 230-pound incoming junior, was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2021 out of Sunrise Christian High School of Bel Aire, Kan. He was ranked as the No. 34 recruit that year in ESPN’s list of top 100 national recruits, No. 35 by Rivals.com, and No. 40 by 247Sports.
The Gauchos also landed a pair of centers for next season. Yohan Traore, a 6-10 incoming sophomore, was a former five-star recruit who played for Auburn last year. Mezziah Oakman, a 7-foot incoming junior from the City College of San Francisco, committed to UCSB last fall.
Other players to sign with the Gauchos this spring are former four-star recruit Ben Shtolzberg, a 6-4, incoming sophomore guard from NCAA quarterfinalist Creighton; and Jason Fontenet, a 6-5 guard from top 10 national high school power Bella Vista Prep of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Pasternack said the transfer portal has changed the recruiting process.
“It’s really nuts,” Pasternack said. “It really starts with checking on your own players. It keeps you on alert 24/7. We picked up some really good players, and we’re excited about the future of this basketball program. We’ve been to the Big Dance two of the last three years, so that’s a big deal. And we’ve got the most wins in the history of this school. That does help with the recruiting process.”
Pasternak was awarded the Red Auerbach Award this season, which recognizes the most outstanding Jewish-American basketball coach of the year.
The Jewish Coaches Association takes nominations from its members and in March at the conclusion of conference tournament play, the Board of Directors vote to determine a winner.
The winner is presented the Red Auerbach Trophy at the Final Four.
“That is a very nice honor,” Pasternack said. “I am very humbled.”
Pasternack has coached the Gauchos over the past six seasons compiling an impressive 132-53 record with five seasons of 20 or more wins.
Despite losing three starters Miles Norris, Andre Kelly and Ajare Sanni plus key reserve Calvin Wishart, UCSB still has high expectations since Big West Player of the Year Ajay Mitchell returns for his junior season.
“I think he is an NBA point guard and players and recruits want to play with a great player,” said Pasternack. “He just loves Santa Barbara, loves this community, loves UCSB and now it’s our job to find some great players to surround him with.”
Pasternack also said that guard Josh Pierre-Louis will return and will form an experienced backcourt along with Mitchell and sharp-shooter Cole Anderson.
“When the season ends, everyone thinks you are on vacation,” Pasternack said. “The transfer portal closes May 11. After that I can take a deep breath.”
