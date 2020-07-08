A Franklin Parish assistant football coach tested positive for the coronavirus, but because the Patriots have been off for a July 4 break no one else has been affected.
Franklin Parish first-year coach Sonny Nason was on vacation in Arkansas last week and the team was on break.
“I have always taken off for the Fourth of July week because a lot of kids are out of town or have other activities going and I always have a mandated two-week off dead period the last part of June,” Nason said. “Our coach tested positive the weekend of June 27-28. He called and said before he wasn’t feeling good, and like we tell all our kids, if you don’t feel good, don’t come in. We’ve had some others tested, but they have all come back negative.”
Workouts continued Tuesday with the same safety guidelines being used.
“We’re checking each player’s temperature when they come in and keeping them apart and following all the social distance guidelines. We’re ready to get back and rock and roll.”
Nason said he has cameras set up around the campus and can watch from his office.
“If they are gathering around I tell them to clear the yard and go home,” Nason said. “We’ve had more cases popping up and it may be only a matter of time for us. But we’re checking temperatures every day when they come in and so far we haven’t had to turn anybody away. They remain in their same group each day.”
Nason has had about 66 players competing in workouts.
Nason said because of restrictions he is not spending a lot of time in the weight room.
“You can have a spotter, but he can’t touch a kid,” he said.
“So right now we’re working on their wind instead of the weights. And we’ll continue doing this for three days a week. This hopefully will get us into phase 3 and able to do some seven-on-seven.”
