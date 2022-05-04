I don’t often engage with NBA talk with sports fans in our backyard.
Let’s face it. I know the audience. Folks around here are football crazed and ballpark obsessed.
Any NBA opinion I share is usually met with a blank stare, and I’ll be honest — I didn’t have a ton of them this year.
This past regular season was the least amount of NBA I consumed because the regular season continues to feel cheapened by additional opportunities to make the playoffs and load management.
The playoffs are a different story, though, especially this year.
With the Lakers failing to make the playoffs and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant being swept in the opening round, this is as wide open the NBA has felt in a very long time.
Of course, injuries to stars Devin Booker and Khris Middleton have contributed to the competitiveness of the series.
So I’ve been all in during the NBA playoffs. And slowly but surely, sports fans around me have been talking a little more hoops. But those conversations have centered around one team, and that’s the New Orleans Pelicans.
As dynamic of a scorer Brandon Ingram has proven to be in the playoffs, and as thrilling as it might be to push the No. 1 Suns to the limit in the first round, the Pelicans gained traction in Louisiana because of its playing style.
We, Louisianans, love grit and passion. It’s how Tyrann Mathieu became a Louisiana legend with his style, and it’s why I love everything about C.J. Garner-Johnson being in a Saints uniform. They embody Louisiana toughness and are not limited in their size in the slightest.
Speaking of… Jose Alvarado has the type of playing style that’ll make a 30-year-old man hum that popular “Jose” jingle in his living room at 11:30 p.m. on a weeknight.
The way he got after Chris Paul in this series had to force CP3 to admire Alvarado’s pugnacious style. Jonas Valanciunas’ relenting presence in the paint, Herb Jones’ pestering style of defense, Larry Nance’s bulldog mentality and Trey Murphy’s hustle is impossible not to love if you’re rooting on the Pelicans.
When you devote your time to watching a sporting event, you want to feel like the players you’re watching are as invested as you are in the final outcome.
And as silly as that sounds, sometimes it doesn’t feel that way. Contract disputes, fractured relationships or something even beyond that like Ben Simmons’ unwillingness to get on the court for Brooklyn can serve as turnoffs to fans. And trust me, the loaded management stuff has been a major one.
But when you tune into a playoff game and see these young no-name NBA players (not for long) giving it their absolute best to grab a loose ball and create something on the other end, how could you not cheer for that?
I’ve talked to several basketball fans that don’t even like the NBA anymore give the Pelicans credit and even some became emotionally invested in the Pelicans’ first-round matchup against the Suns.
New Orleans ultimately came up short to the No. 1 seed, and it took a near perfect performance from Paul to eliminate the Pels (CP3 was 14-of-14 from the field), but the fans gained this postseason should make next year’s run all the more enjoyable.
