Bo Pelini may have actually done the unthinkable in my eyes — he has passed Lou Tepper as the most critized LSU assistant coach in history.
I don’t think I need to spend a lot of time on Pelini, especially if you watched LSU’s defense against Mississippi State and Missouri.
If you don’t remember Lou Tepper, there’s good reason for that.
The 1998 team coached by , (hey, he had a great restaurant in Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge) was coming off a 9-3 season that was highlighted by a 27-21 victory over No. 1 Florida
That Tiger won its first three games and then lost 7 of its last 8.
After LSU defeated Notre Dame in the 1997 Independenct Bowl, defensive coordinator Carl Reese jumped ship to Texas.
Reese was upset because DiNardo started getting involved more in the defense late in the ‘97 season.
DiNardo hired Tepper, who was just fired as Illinois head football coach. Tepper had previously coached with DiNardo at Colorado. Tepper tried to install a 3-4 defense with the Tigers, who didn’t have enough linebackers to be effective in the scheme and LSU’s season turned into a train wreck.
Tepper actually coached in the Independence Bowl game in Shreveport against Notre Dame — one of the strangest games I ever covered.
LSU won that game 27-9. Notre Dame could only muster two field goals in the first half, but they led 6–3 at halftime. Wade Richey and Abram Booty (yes, Abram Booty) got the Tigers into the lead on a field goal and touchdown reception, respectively in the 3rd quarter. Trailing 13–6, Notre Dame could only muster one more field goal to narrow the lead as LSU scored twice on Rondell Mealey touchdown runs. Mealey had 34 carries for 222 yards and 2 touchdowns. Booty is a perfect example of what a poor attitude will do to a player.
Booty, the brother of quarterback Josh Booty, was considered one of the top receivers in the nation out of Evangel heading into Baton Rouge.
Booty would eventually butt heads with DiNardo from 1997 to 1999, and he never panned out to what many believed he could become.
But I digress.
The strangest thing about that game was the fact I arrived in a short sleeve under beautiful conditions. By game time the temperature plummeted and there were even snow drifts. Fortunately, my older brother Skip had brought along an Independence Bowl sweatshirt which was a Christmas present after he had drawn my name and I hurriedly put it on.
The press box was overfilled because of LSU playing in the game so they put a few of us on the bleacher in front of the press box.
By the fourth quarter I waved the white flag and actually headed to where the press conference would be and got a front row seat because there was no one there.
I immediately became enamored with Notre Dame head coach Bob Davie after his session, thinking, Wow, Notre Dame is going to be back on top with this guy.
Davie compiled a 35-25 record at Notre Dame from 1997-2001.
Yeah, I nailed that one. He served as an ESPN college football color commentator from 2002 to 2011.
I told you I was impressed with this interview.
LSU wouldn’t reach a bowl game again until 2000 under new coach Nick Saban. Davie led the Irish to the 2001 Fiesta Bowl, where they were blown out by Oregon State. He was fired following a 5–6 campaign in 2001.
Even with Kevin Faulk returning for his senior year, Tepper’s defense allowed a school-record 408.7 yards per game.
Particularly galling was a 22-16 loss to Alabama in Tiger Stadium after Tepper’s defense allowed two TDs in the final three minutes.
Unbelievably, Tepper wasn’t fired at the end of the season and his return in 1999 led to DiNardo’s demise and firing before the last regular season game.
When Dave Aranda was hired on January 1, 2016 at LSU.
On his way to accepting the LSU job, Aranda sought out as many coaches as he could and filled notebook after notebook with their thoughts, including multiple sessions with Ed Orgeron (who was at USC at the time) and a visit to Baton Rouge to meet with Tepper.
“I remember getting out of the car with (Tepper) and people were yelling (obscenities), and he just kept talking to me like nothing had happened,” Aranda was quoted as saying.
My advice to Pelini is to not get out of a car.
I did an interview with former West Monroe and LSU linebacker Luke Sanders for my son Jake for the Ouachita Citizen in 2006, and Sanders did tell me then that having a year off Bo Pelini’s defense under his belt is also a plus.
“I’m definitely more comfortable than I have ever been,” Sanders said. “We have the defensive scheme under our wings and we made the adjustment. It’s easier to think about what’s going on out there.”
I couldn’t help but wonder while watching the debacle against Missouri if LSU defensive players are thinking too much.
And right now I’m thinking a year under Pelini to learn may be a year wasted.
Where’s Lou Tepper?
