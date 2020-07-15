OK, I'm just going to step into it.
If I step on some toes, so be it.
All of you people not wearing masks please do not post how sorry you are for the senior football players who will miss out on their last season of high school football and possible chance at a college scholarship.
Am I sure wearing a mask prevents the spread of the coronavirus?
No.
But I'm not willing to take that chance.
I realize there are so many unknowns.
I realize the testing is not perfect.
I realize how there are so many crazy contradictions regarding the guidelines.
But, mostly, I realize this thing is not going away any time soon. So anything I can do to possibly bring down the number -- no matter who uncomfortable -- I'm going to do.
And I'll admit right here that when we went to phase 2 I relaxed a little bit and stopped being as strict.
I went into places without a mask because others were doing it.
But as days passed I realized this thing is not going away and it was time to hunker down again.
And it's for selfish reasons as well.
I want to watch football games on Friday nights, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.
And if wearing a mask helps in any way to make that happen, I'm happy to do it.
I have no idea how this football season is going to play out.
But something is better than nothing.
And maybe my wearing a mask will not make any kind of difference what happens this Fall.
But I'll know I tried to do something to let the games continue.
I've seen athletes miss out on their senior years because of injuries or grades.
My heart went out to them.
I don't want to see this upcoming class of seniors miss out on another sports season.
And now comes word of a Phase 4, which makes the season starting on time an almost impossible task.
In the early going all we kept hearing is getting to Phase 3, which actually would have been feasible if folks would do right (see above)?
Now we have to get to Phase 4.
That’s like telling someone who just climbed Mount Everest that there’s another steep, long hill to climb to reach the actual top.
I'm putting on the mask in hopes they can put on their uniforms.
Even if the game as we have known it for so many years is different.
Less fans, smaller band, less cheerleaders.
Less games. If the season is delayed, how will that affect things.
Newly-hired Vidalia head coach Michael Norris is already having to replace a couple of coaches and go into the Fall without a chance to install his offense or defense.
Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith mentioned that a scrimmage and/or jamboree will have to be played even if it is later than usual to get the players acclimated to playing conditions.
Although his team did pretty good last year adapting after not being able to play a scrimmage or jamboree.
Then again, I would have liked to have seen how Ferriday would have done against Alexandria Senior High in their season-opener with a jamboree under their belt.
It was a couple of special teams mistakes that hurt the Trojans in their 35-22 loss to a very good Class 5A ASH team.
That may be splitting hairs considering Ferriday won the rest of their games, including a state championship win over Many.
And how sad would that have been for Trojan coaches, players and fans not to have experienced that moment.
Stay safe everyone.
And mask up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.