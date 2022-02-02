The National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter will once again be handing out awards to the schools.
“It’s extremely difficult to get a speaker, and we are just so unsure about how things will be at that time,” said NFHFF Miss-Lou Chapter board member Freddie Sandel. “We are asking schools if we can attend their athletic banquets to hand out the certificates and awards, but if not we will have the coaches present them to the students.”
The nominees for this year are Payten Roberts of Delta Charter, Kendrell Taylor of Ferriday and Nathan Tatum of Vidalia.
Other nominees are Paxton Junkin of Cathedral, Colin Cauthen of ACCS and Kyreek Murray of Natchez High.
Junior high scholar-athletes being recognized and receiving certificates are Cory Reid of Vidalia Junior High, Greg Hood of Delta Charter, Dorian Taylor of Ferriday Junior High, Walker Probst of Cathedral Middle School and Caleb Daughtery of ACCS.
The banquet had always been held the third Thursday in February.
Last year’s banquet was cancelled because of COVID.
“Once we get all the information, we will take it to Copiah-Lincoln (Natchez), and they will select the top four,” Sandel said. “They do not have the names on the entries.”
Last year, Aiden Whitaker Jr., of Cathedral won the top National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Miss-Lou Chapter top scholarship award of $3,000 in February.
The NFFFHF banquet, which is normally held in late February, was canceled because of COVID-19.
The scholarships were delivered to local schools.
The top fund-raiser for the scholarships is an annual golf tournament named in honor of Joe Fortunato and Allen Brown.
The golf tournament will be held May 7 at Beau Pre Country Club.
The ssecond place recepient receives a $2,250 scholarship.
Third place receives a $1,750 scholarship.
The next four receive scholarships of $1,000.
Past speakers have included Ed Orgeron, David Cutcliffe, Archie Manning, Deuce McCallisterm Hugh Freeze, Houston Nutt and Dan Mullen.
Sometimes there are phone calls you receive that just release a flood of great memories and emotions.
I got two such calls on Friday.
Albert Irving hit me up asking about any articles I may have from his days playing at Alcorn State.
That night, former South Natchez and LSU standout Vernel Singleton returned a call I made three weeks ago concerning Dale Brown.
The first call brought thoughts of Albert at South Natchez, and of his mom, Mary J. Irving, who led North Natchez to several championships came rushing in.
Irving was actually a 6-foot-1 guard when he played at South Natchez under Richard Williams, who would take Mississippi State to the Final Four in 1996.
Irving averaged making 14 of 19 field goal attempts throughout his high school career.
Williams actually wanted Irving to go play for A.C. Williams at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
“But my family was steeped in Alcorn,” Irving said.
Mary J. Irving was an absolute joy to work with, not just because of the class she showed in all ways, but the way she coached and got the best from all of her players.
I sincerely don’t know a coach as well-loved as Coach Irving was. She was low-key and had such a great personality. She rarely raised her voice, but her girls knew when she meant business.
And that smile always lit up a room, or even gym.
“My mom and Coach (Dave) Whitney were my biggest mentors,” Albert said. “I learned so much from them.”
Mary actually set up an interview for Albert with Whitney.
“I told him I wanted to walk on,” Irving said. “He told me he couldn’t be on the court, but he would watch from the bleachers during a scrimmage.”
Alcorn actually had a unique set-up where you covered the game from above the bleachers, climbing steel steps to a long walkway with chairs and a table at the midway point. The top of the bleachers were connected to the athletic office.
“Coach Whitney offered me a position on the team, and that changed my life,” Irving said.
For Whitney as well. Irving went from 6-foot-1 at South Natchez to 6-foot-8 at Alcorn.
“I was a good ball-handler and shooter, and then I added the size,” Irving said.
Getting back to the phone call.
Albert was hoping to get some past articles from his playing days at Alcorn.
Albert played with Larry Smith and Michael Phelps. Those three were the last three players drafted by an NBA team from Alcorn State.
Smith was a 6-foot, 8-inch forward/center who spent 13 seasons in the National Basketball Association, playing for the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs. He was a second round pick (24th overall) in 1980. He attended Simmons High in Hollandale, Ms. He was SWAC Player of the Year and on the NBA All=Rookie Team.
Phelps attended Vicksburg High and had some classic games against South Natchez.
He was selected in the 7th round of the 1985 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. Phelps played with the Sonics and Los Angeles Clippers.
Irving was part of an Alcorn State basketball program that went 53-3 overall from 1978-80, including 49-1 in the regular season and 26-0 in conference. They won four championships and picked up wins in both the NIT and NCAA Tournaments.
In 1978-79, the Braves finished a perfect 26-0 (12-0 SWAC) before heading into the NIT. They won the SWAC Tournament with a 108-89 win over second-seeded Southern in the championship.
Though, despite their undefeated record, Alcorn did not receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament because the SWAC was in a transition period and did not have an automatic qualifier. Instead, the Braves played in the NIT where they defeated Mississippi State 80-78 in the first round.
Alcorn was knocked out of the NIT by top-seeded Indiana, which went on to win the tournament.
Afterwards, IU head coach Bob Knight told Sports Illustrated that Alcorn was its toughest opponent, squeaking out a 73-69 decision over the Braves.
The following year in 1979-80, the Braves posted a 27-1 record prior to the NCAA Tournament and ran the table again in the SWAC with a 14-0 mark. They crushed Southern in the semifinals of the SWAC Tournament 116-62 before disposing Grambling State 83-61 in the finals.
The SWAC still did not have an automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament, however Alcorn became the first-ever (and only) HBCU institution to earn an at At-Large bid. The Braves took down South Alabama 70-62 in the first round of March Madness before falling to No. 1 seed LSU 98-88 in the Round of 32. LSU was led by Rudy Macklin.
“We broke a lot of barriers,” Irving said. “We went to Indiana, LSU, Mississippi State, Houston against Phi Jamma Slam, and to Washington, D.C. to play Howard. I played with some remarkable guys and Coach Whitney always had us prepared. We played most everybody on their home court. I do appreciate more now what we did because the program has not been successful in a while.”
Irving, who scored more than 1,000 points in his career, was drafted in the fifth round of the 1982 NBA Draft by Golden State.
Irving wass one of the last cuts by Golden State after playing in the preseason. He went to play for a professional team in France before stints in Spain and Argentina. He tore his knee in Buenos Aires, which ended his playing days.
As for Vernel, I wrote an article about former LSU coach Dale Brown having the court named after him at the first of this month.
I was able got reach former Ferriday great Shawn Griggs, who played a year for Brown, but was unable to reach Singleton.
Singleton, a huge fan favorite at LSU, saw my request on social media and called me last week.
Singleton had to play center at 6-6 on the 1988-89 team that lost several players for a year by what was then called Prop 48. He was a fan and media favorite by his junior season and whether it was this year or next year would soon make the cartoon bandage a part of his game wardrobe after fans began to send Snoopy and Ninja Turtle ones to cover a cut on his shoulder.
Singleton ranks ninth in career field goal percentage at .5602. He ranks 12th in career rebounds with 784 and 15th in total points with 1,513 from 1988-92.
Singleton also ranked 15th in minutes played at 3,503.
Singleton talked about what a great coach and humanitarian Brown has been through the years.
“Having the court named for him is well deserved and way past time,” Singleton said. “Coach Brown and Mike Martin did so much for me. People don’t really understand how much Coach Brown cared for his players. He told me, ‘Vernel, one of the first persons people ask me about when I am out and about is Vernel Singleton and talk about your band aids.’”
Singleton said he hears comparisons to himself and current LSU player Tari Eason.
“I’m honored people still think about me,” Singleton said. “I haven’t watched Eason that much, but I just hope he’s a much better player than me.”
Singleton is a realtor in Miami and was a big part of the movie, “Eddie” starring Whoopie Goldberg, said he is writing a book .
"I hope to be finished with it soon,” he said.
I can’t wait. That one has best-seller written all over it.
