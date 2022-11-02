Plaquemine High has a chance to go undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2002.
The Green Devils kept their record perfect with a 52-14 win over Ferriday Friday in Ferriday.
“We’ve been playing good football,” said Plaquemine head coach Paul Distefano.
“We had a good first half, and all phases — offense, defense and special teams contributed. We like to play fast and put up a lot of points.”
Plaquemine hosts 10-0 West Feliciana Friday. But there was no way Distefano was going to let his team overlook a 2-6 Ferriday football team.
“They don’t have a lot of seniors, but they are a good football team,” Distefano said. “They are just three years from winning a state championship, which shows you how good this program is. They are going to be good again. We did not take them lightly.”
Plauqemine marched right down the field on its first possession, as senior quarterback Mike Mitchell made plays with this feet, scoring from one yard out to complete the drive.
Mitchell finished with 121 yards on 16 carries, while completing 14-of-24 passes for 233 yards.
The Green Devils marched back down the field on their next possession, but Ferriday’s defense stopped them on fourth-and-one at the Trojan 9-yard line. Plaquemine’s next score came on a 53-yard punt return by Shermar Carter, with Mitchell running in the conversion, The Green Devils put the game away in the second quarter with 30 points.
Ferriday’s lone offensive score came on a 42-yard long pass from Shacoby Boxley to a streaking Chavo Thomas, who made the catch over his shoulder near the goal line and carried it in. The conversion failed.
Plaquemine’s Jaeden Paul returned a punt 46 yards for a score and Vincent Dawson ran in the conversion for the final Plaquemine score.
Ferriday’s final score came as Bobby Sheppard picked up a blocked punt and raced 45 yards to the end zone.
Shacoby Boxley passed to N’Zuhirian Robinson for the conversion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.