The 2021 LHSAA softball playoff brackets have been released.
Delta Charter, seeded at No. 7, received a first-round bye in Class 1A and will host Centerville, which also received a bye at No. 10, in a Regional contest Tuesday at 5 p.m..
Vidalia, seeded No. 28, will visit No. 5 Lakeside on Monday.
Monterey, the No. 21 seed in Class B, will visit No. 21 Oak Hill. That game will be played Monday at 6 p.m.
