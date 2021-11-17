OK, I know I sound like a broken record. But the system is still broken.
I’m talking about the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s ruling that if the lower seed wins an away playoff game, and the higher seed in their bracket wins at home, then the lower seed would host the next round.
In other words, looking at this year, on Friday in Class 2A, No. 1 Many is having to play at No. 17 East Feliciana, No. 3 General Trass has to play at No. 19 Welsh, and No. 5 North Caddo is at No. 21 Dequincy.
In Class 5A, No. 1 Zachary defeated No. 32 Slidell 36-0, but has to go on the road in the second round after No. 17 East Ascension defeated No. 16 Southside 42-26.
So the Broncos are headed to Gonzales for a second-round game.
Zachary is unbeaten and has outscored its opponents 550-160.
Congrats, but you are going on the road in the second week.
And that may be no big deal to Zachary - but it sure is unfair to Bronco fans who must make arrangements to travel for a second round game.
No. 2 Captain Shreve has to travel to No. 18 Parkway, which upset No. 15 Alexandria 41-27.
No. 11 Ouachita has to travel to No. 27 Denham Springs.
The Yellow Jackets defeated No. 6 Central of Baton Rouge 42-14.
In Class 4A, No. 2 Neville has to go to No. 18 Carencro after the Bears defeated No. 15 Belaire 71-20.
Carencro defeated Neville 49-7 in Carencro in the semifinals last year.
In Class A, the top eight teams get a first round bye, so you don’t have as much craziness.
Delta Charter is No. 8 and hosts Basile Friday
I’ve never been crazy about that rule, but the LHSAA says it wants all schools to have a chance to host a playoff game.
So what does the LHSAA do last year?
It changes that rule this year -- BUT only for baseball and softball. Except in Class 1A.
Typical LHSAA. Doing things half-right.
No matter what Delta Charter does this Friday, the Storm will be on the road for the quarterfinals.
If Logansport wins, they host the next round by being higher seed for two teams who both played at home. If No. 16 Arcadia, they will host No. 8 Delta Charter in a quarterfinal contest because they were on the road against Logansport.
If you are wondering where you have heard about Arcadia before, in 1934, Bonnie and Clyde were killed near Arcadia by former Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and B. M. “Manny” Gault as well by law-enforcement officers from Bienville Parish and Dallas County, Texas. Their bodies were brought for embalming to the former Conger Funeral Home in Arcadia. As word of the killing of the outlaws spread, large crowds of onlookers were drawn to the funeral home, which was also a furniture store. The owner’s wife, Inez Conger, grew so angry at the many gawkers standing on the store’s tables and chairs to try to get a look at the bodies, that she began splashing formaldehyde around the store in an attempt to drive the crowds away.
So if this scenario plays out, Storm fans may want some cottontails for their noses in case any descendants of Inez Conger are around.
Yeah, I know that’s crazy. But so is the LHSAA playoff system.
Teams should be awarded for having outstanding seasons. Having to travel to a lower seed in the second round is not rewarding.
I’m sure we will re-visit this next year.
Meanwhile, good luck this week, Storm. As the last remaining football team in the Miss-Lou, you are carrying the banner.
Fly it high Friday.
