OK, let’s talk some football.
Because talking all this other stuff over the last three weeks has not been fun at all.
“How was the game” has been replaced with, “What happened?”
Believe me, I would rather talk X’s and O’s than about coaches fighting law enforcement and teams fighting each other.
But apparently that’s where we are.
The sad part is, I don’t know if there is a solution. Texts updating scores have been replaced by texts about extracurricular activity at the game.
Vidalia coaches had the tough task of holding their players back, or coming to the defense of players who were being attacked on the field Friday night in the Vikings’ win at Madison in Tallulah.
They did a great job of doing both, although losing starters against Oak Grove Thursday in Vidalia.
I watched NFL games Sunday and Sunday night, and watched all the jawing and taunting going on, thinking, well, there’s part of the problem. That’s what the high school players see each week.
But I started out saying I wanted to talk football, and you see where that went.
So I’m back talking football because this week’s final week of the regular season (where did this season go?) is crucial for all three of our parish teams.
I really thought Ferriday would miss the playoffs for the second straight year with a 2-7 record going into the final week, but lo and behold with a win over Rayville Friday the Trojans have a very good chance to get in. And considering Ferriday is now in District IV non-select, the Trojans could surprise in the first round.
Vidalia High hosts Oak Grove Thursday, and this was a tall task before losing four key players.
The main thing for Vidalia is getting everyone back on board for the playoffs, and keeping everyone healthy this week.
Win or lose, Vidalia will still get points playing a really good Oak Grove team.
Vidalia, which is at 18 right now, is a team that could give some higher ranked teams a lot of problems
Ferriday’s game at Rayville could be the Trojans’ biggest game of the year considering what’s at stake.
Right now, Ferriday is at No 24 out of 28 that will make the playoffs.
Some may question Ferriday making playoffs with three wins. But when you play Richwood, Bastrop, Vidalia, Oak Grove, Mangham and Plaquemine, you build up some major power points.
But first is Rayville, a team capable of putting points on the board.
Cleothis Cummings has had to deal with a few off the field issues this season, but he and his staff continue to adapt and go with what they’ve got on hand.
Delta Charter is a big favorite at Block Friday, but Storm head coach Blake Wheeler said, “I don’t take any team lightly,” which is very smart in this time and age.
Delta Charter is at 21 right now.
A win by the Storm will solidify a nice ranking for the playoffs. Which is what they will need against quite a few teams with championship degrees.
While all three parish teams will start off the playoffs on the road, it’s quite an accomplishment being part o the playoff picture, especially after the re-shuffling by the LHSAA.
But first things first, right Blake?
No matter what happens this week, let’s just hope and pray it all stays on the field. It’s not a lot of fun talking about anything else.
